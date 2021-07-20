UPS loses 106 Starpoint students' AP exams

This situation is a first for Starpoint, Andrews said, but not for the College Board.

"According to the College Board, this is not a one-off," Andrews said. "This has happened before and there is a process in place."

"In very rare instances, exam materials do not make it to our processing center for unforeseen reasons," the College Board said in a prepared statement.

"When this occurs, we work with those who have had custody of the materials in an exhaustive attempt to locate the materials. However, experience has shown that if materials have not arrived by this point, they are unlikely to be located," the statement said. "Based on what UPS told us, the exams are unlikely to be recovered. A makeup test for impacted students will be administered this summer. We are sending emails to students notifying them about the makeup."

If the students retake the test and the original exams are eventually found, the student's better score will count, Andrews said.

Students also have the option of seeking a refund for the cost of the exam. The problem with the tests won't affect seniors who graduated from Starpoint last month in terms of their college admissions. "It would affect the courses they take," Andrews said.