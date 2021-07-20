UPS loses 106 Starpoint students' AP exams

Some Starpoint Central High School students who took Advanced Placement courses this year are faced with a dilemma after a box containing their test papers apparently was lost on the way to a national grading center.
Jonathan Andrews, the district's business manager, said Tuesday that 106 students were affected by the disappearance of the shipment to College Board headquarters in New Jersey.
Now they have to decide whether to retake the test or seek a refund of the $95 fee they were charged for each course.
A letter from Starpoint High School principal Gil Licata to parents of the students, dated July 16, was forwarded to The Buffalo News by one of the unhappy parents.
The letter said the district used a preprinted UPS shipping label to send five boxes of AP tests to the College Board on various dates. Andrews said four of the boxes were delivered with no problem, but the first one, sent May 7, went astray.
The missing box contained tests in literature and U.S. history. Colleges use a student's AP exam grade, typically a 3 or higher out of 5, to determine whether they are allowed to skip the 101 course in that subject – and skip paying for those classes.
"Maybe they don't have to take freshman English or world history because they took it at Starpoint," Andrews said.
This situation is a first for Starpoint, Andrews said, but not for the College Board.
"According to the College Board, this is not a one-off," Andrews said. "This has happened before and there is a process in place."
"In very rare instances, exam materials do not make it to our processing center for unforeseen reasons," the College Board said in a prepared statement.
"When this occurs, we work with those who have had custody of the materials in an exhaustive attempt to locate the materials. However, experience has shown that if materials have not arrived by this point, they are unlikely to be located," the statement said. "Based on what UPS told us, the exams are unlikely to be recovered. A makeup test for impacted students will be administered this summer. We are sending emails to students notifying them about the makeup."
If the students retake the test and the original exams are eventually found, the student's better score will count, Andrews said.
Students also have the option of seeking a refund for the cost of the exam. The problem with the tests won't affect seniors who graduated from Starpoint last month in terms of their college admissions. "It would affect the courses they take," Andrews said.
But juniors may face a different situation as they apply to colleges during the upcoming school year.
"We regret that this situation has happened, but please know we are working tirelessly with the College Board and UPS to locate the box and make things right for you and your child," Licata's letter said.
According to UPS tracking data cited by Andrews, the May 7 shipment reached a UPS facility in Secaucus, N.J. on May 10.
There was no sign of it until July 13, when, according to Andrews, there was an indication on the UPS site that the box was in Hamilton, N.J.
According to Google Maps, Secaucus is 60 miles from Hamilton, and Hamilton is 8.4 miles from the College Board collection center in Ewing, N.J.