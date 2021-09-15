Unmasked parents challenge mandate at Orchard Park School Board meeting

Dinero said the majority of the crowd at the meeting was critical of the mask policy.

State drops mask case against Orchard Park gym owner "They’re dropping everything against Robby," said attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who along with Paul Cambria Jr. represented the Athletes Unleashed owner in the case. "I don’t know how you can see this as anything but a total victory for Robby."

"The overwhelming majority of parents are in favor of being able to choose whether or not their child should be masked or not," Dinero said.

Dinero said his children are complying with the mask rules while at school.

"The kids shouldn't have to fight the battle. I've got to fight the battle for them," he said.

With at least half the crowd unmasked, the board decided to go into executive session to determine what legal avenues they could take. They left the auditorium.

In the meantime, parents came to the conclusion that if they wanted to be heard, they would have to be masked, both Lilleck and Dinero said.

"There was a lot of emotion," Lilleck said. But it wasn't out of control, he added.

"Sometimes, we need to take a time out, set the ground rules. I do give the audience a lot of credit. They did comply ... and it was a really productive public comment period," he said.

Dinero criticized the school board members for leaving the auditorium, but also said the meeting remained civil.

Dinero said he is eager to see how a lawsuit filed by the Christian Central Academy in Williamsville plays out. The school is challenging the mask mandate. Dinero also predicted that parents who don't like the mask rules will continue to go to school board meetings to express their displeasure and board members who support the rules will face challenges at election time in May.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.