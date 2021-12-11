University at Buffalo president may be on short list for interim SUNY chancellor

Malatras, a longtime aide and adviser to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, submitted his resignation letter under pressure Thursday after text messages surfaced of him denigrating Lindsay Boylan, a woman who had worked for Cuomo and would later accuse him of sexual harassment.

UB Vice President John DellaContrada said Tripathi has no comment about the reports that he is being considered for the chancellor's post. Tripathi has not been contacted by the SUNY Board of Trustees about any interim role, he said.

It would be logical, however, for Tripathi and other current SUNY system presidents to be considered to fill in temporarily as chancellor until the governor's race is decided next year, assuming the board intends to look in-house for a successor.

“It certainly makes sense that they are looking at President Tripathi for this position," said Buffalo State Sen. Sean Ryan of the New York Post story. "He’s been a strong leader for the University at Buffalo for the past decade."

SUNY comprises 64 higher education institutions across the state and enrolls roughly 375,000 students.

The governor controls nearly all seats on the SUNY board.