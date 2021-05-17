UB's international enrollment fell 12% during Covid-19 pandemic, costing it millions

“I tried not to leave my place. I tried to call my family constantly to make sure they’re OK,” she said. “It was scary because I didn’t have anything to occupy my mind, other than sitting and listening to the daily news report.”

Nass, who hopes to open her own occupational therapy office someday in Dammam, her hometown, is scheduled to finish clinical work toward her degree in June, about a month behind schedule because of the pandemic. She participated in commencement ceremonies Saturday, anyway, and is disappointed that her parents couldn't attend. Travel from Saudi Arabia to the U.S. doesn’t resume until Monday.

Nass said she could understand international students holding off on enrolling at a U.S. college or university if they were to get mostly online classes.

“It takes away some of the valuable experience,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Melvin said he understands, as well. He compared it to someone buying a new house and not being able to live in it right away. But, he added, “this is a temporary pause on being able to have that experience” in an American university.

Unwelcoming political climate

State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against Covid-19 All state university students will be required to be vaccinated in order to return to the 64-campus system this fall, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.