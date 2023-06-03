When the University at Buffalo student group Young Americans for Freedom hosted a speech in early March by controversial conservative commentator Michael Knowles, it touched off protests.

Some called for UB to cancel the event as hate speech. Others said canceling a talk on a university campus, regardless of the topic, was an affront to freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas.

But the fallout from the controversial speech didn't end there.

Less than three weeks later, UB’s Student Association Senate voted to change its rules for recognizing certain clubs to bar groups that are affiliated with “any outside organization.”

Because YAF is a chapter of the national Young America’s Foundation, the rule change revoked its status as a student group that can hold activities on campus and receive SA funding.

Now, YAF is suing, claiming SA changed its rules to shut down its conservative message in violation of its constitutional rights to free speech and peaceable assembly.

The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of YAF and names UB administrators who oversee the Student Association as defendants.

The rule change affected other clubs deemed by SA to fall under the categories of special interest, people of color, hobby or international councils, but the lawsuit claims it was made specifically to target YAF after the Knowles speech.

Knowles, a right-wing political commentator for The Daily Wire, has come under fire for his outspoken opposition to gay marriage and transgender rights. A week before his scheduled appearance at UB, Knowles called for “transgenderism” to be “eradicated from public life entirely,” which some viewed as encouraging violence against trans people.

In the days before his YAF speech at UB, student and community leaders urged UB President Satish Tripathi to cancel the event, but Tripathi refused.

“As a public university, UB must uphold the principles of the First Amendment and cannot disallow student groups from inviting controversial speakers to campus, even if the views of the speaker, or content of the speech, is hurtful or demeaning,” Tripathi said in a statement three days before the speech.

The March 9 speech went on, with several hundred people attending, while a similar number protested outside UB’s Slee Hall. On March 27, the SA Senate voted on the rule change by a vote of 7-1, with five members abstaining, according to the UB Spectrum.

The UB paper also reported that senate leaders consulted with an attorney and said, “We all know why we’re doing this,” which the lawsuit cited as evidence that the change was directed at YAF.

Young Americans for Freedom had been a recognized student group at UB since 2017, with the mission “to provide an environment for the students of UB to learn about United States history, the United States Constitution, individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional American values through student activities, on-campus lectures by local and national speakers, and service efforts for local U.S. military and veterans,” the lawsuit says.

YAF had a membership of about 100 students, including about 20 who actively attended meetings, the lawsuit says. It had previously invited other conservative speakers to UB, including Lt. Col. Allen West, whose April 2022 lecture titled “America Is Not Racist: Why American Values are Exceptional,” also sparked protests during the event.

The student government rule change regarding third-party affiliation resulted in YAF being “derecognized” as a student club, meaning it can no longer enjoy the benefits of hosting information tables, inviting speakers and getting funding from the mandatory student activity fees that SA allocates to student organizations.

At the meeting about the policy change, SA leaders said clubs with third-party affiliations essentially give outside organizations control over SA assets, contrary to its intent to serve as an umbrella for campus clubs, the UB Spectrum reported.

SA gave the clubs until May 17 to either “unaffiliate” with their outside organizations or give up their status as UB student groups.

They did exempt three categories of clubs – academic, engineering and sports clubs – from the new rule because they rely on competitions that UB can’t provide, the paper reported.

The YAF lawsuit claims that the distinctions are unfair because UB gives the Student Association “unbridled discretion” to determine the category each club falls within, effectively “denying student organizations recognition based on the content and viewpoint of the organization’s speech.”

It claims that designating YAF as a special interest club and changing the rule to apply to such clubs violates the group’s First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The Fourteenth provides all U.S. citizens equal protection under the law.

Besides YAF, the rule-change affected other nationally affiliated UB groups, including Brothers and Sisters in Christ, Turning Point USA, Amnesty International and Circle K (Kiwanis), whose leaders also complained to SA leaders in April that cutting ties with their national organizations would harm their name recognition and sources of financial support.

UB Vice President for Communications John Della Contrada said the university does not comment on pending litigation. But UB did provide a statement on the Student Association's club recognition policy.

"UB strives to create an environment in which diverse opinions can be expressed and heard," the statement said. "As a public university, it is a fundamental value of UB that all members of the campus community have a right to express their views and opinions, regardless of whether others may disagree with those expressions."

"UB’s Division of Student Life is aware of SA’s new club recognition policy and its impact on clubs in the hobby, international, (people of color) and special interest councils," it said. "The Office of Student Engagement is available to meet with impacted clubs to explore alternatives recognizing agent opportunities that may help maintain the benefits of university-wide recognition, including the ability to reserve space on campus, table, fundraise and hold a university financial account."