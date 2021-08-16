 Skip to main content
UB says students without shots will be barred from in-person classes
University at Buffalo students who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be barred from their in-person classes and given a grade of R (resigned officially), UB officials announced Monday.

The university had previously declared that all students would need to be vaccinated once the vaccine got full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected shortly.

Students will need to have their first shots within seven days of FDA approval, UB said. Those who require a second shot will have five weeks to get it. Students who are planning to get vaccinated were advised to do so right away.

All UB employees have to be vaccinated by Labor Day. Those who do not will get tested for Covid-19 every week.

UB said unvaccinated students will still have to pay for in-person courses unless they drop or resign from them before the deadlines.

Those who want an exemption for medical or religious reasons are asked to apply for one immediately. Once FDA approval comes, UB officials said, students who ask for exemptions will not be allowed on campus while their requests are being considered.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

