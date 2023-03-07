In the face of pressure from faculty, students and civic officials and institutions, University at Buffalo president Satish K. Tripathi emphasized First Amendment freedoms in a letter Tuesday explaining why a speaker condemned for anti-transgender statements would be permitted on campus later this week.

And that affirmation brought forth still more criticism.

Michael Knowles, the Daily Wire political commentator who on Saturday declared transgenderism should be eradicated from public life, had been invited by the student chapter of Young Americans for Freedom to speak Thursday evening at UB's North Campus. Knowles' speech, which is open to the public, is entitled "How Radical Feminism Destroys Women (And Everything Else)".

The president stressed the protections of the First Amendment, which he said "protects speech no matter how noxious the content," while admitting his explanation may not be popular.

"When faced with the prospect of intolerant and hateful speech directed at transgender people entering the campus dialogue, I understand that espousing our university’s values and clarifying the First Amendment may ring hollow – and, indeed, feel wholly inadequate," Tripathi said.

In response to Tripathi's statement, a group of Buffalo's political leaders shared a joint statement condemning the university's decision.

"I am absolutely disgusted by the decision of the University at Buffalo to allow this person to speak on campus,” said Buffalo Common Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski, joined by Assembly members Karen McMahon and Jon D. Rivera in the statement.

"This is a clear violation of the values of inclusivity, respect, and diversity that we hold dear, and it sends a dangerous message to our students that bigotry and hate speech are acceptable. I urge the University to step in and stand up for the LGBTQ community and all marginalized groups by refusing to allow Michael Knowles to speak on campus."

Nowakowski is expected to join Kelly Craig of the Pride Center of WNY at noon Wednesday for a news conference about the issue.

PUSH Buffalo, a local nonprofit whose mission touches on racial, economic and other forms of justice, believes Tripathi's remarks following the May 14 racially motivated shooting at Tops Markets run counter to his approval of Knowles' appearance.

"President Tripathi, in giving this speaker a platform on your campus, you enable their hate and threats of violence to grow and fester. If this event proceeds, you will be going back on your own commitment last spring to 'combat hate' and 'cultivate justice,' " wrote Dawn Wells-Clyburn, PUSH's executive director, and Carl Nightingale, a PUSH board member, in a tweet.

"You will be making your campus unsafe. You've sanctioned this event under the guise of 'freedom of speech,' but there is no freedom in hate speech. There is no debate about genocide."

PUSH Buffalo is committed to the liberation of all marginalized people. We organize and operate under the premise that liberation is collective, that none of us is free until all of us are free. We stand in solidarity with trans people everywhere.@UBuffalo: SHUT THIS DOWN! pic.twitter.com/GxyE19eLTq — PUSH Buffalo (@PUSHBuffalo) March 7, 2023

In his statement earlier Tuesday, Tripathi stressed the importance of civil discourse and the power of UB's guiding principles.

"But let me reassure you: These values of diversity, equity, inclusion and respect keep us grounded. They guide our every action. As the bedrock of our university, they most certainly do not crumble when confronted with dehumanizing, transphobic rhetoric. Since our university’s founding, our power of reason and our ability to engage in civil, humanizing discourse have always been the source of our scholarly community’s greatest strength."

Tripathi's letter to the UB community also condemned hateful language.

"Hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric is an affront to everything our community embraces," Tripathi wrote. "To all those who are disenfranchised, marginalized and persecuted, including our transgender community, please know that we support you, and we will continue to uphold UB’s cherished values of diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure that the university remains a safe and welcoming place for you."

Tripathi specifically highlighted the contributions of UB's feminist activists and students, as well as the university's LGBTQ+ community. He said, however, that as long as the Young Americans for Freedom follows the school's guidelines and state law for inviting a speaker to campus, the university cannot intervene.

Knowles, a right-wing political commentator, made anti-transgender statements at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. According to national media reports, Knowles and the Daily Wire have said the statements were about a set of ideas and not humans. New York magazine argued that it's impossible to eradicate an idea.

In the letter sent Sunday, three UB professors – Carrie Tirado Bramen, David Schmid and Michael Rembis – called on Tripathi to rescind Knowles’ invitation and cancel the event, so as not to provide a platform for hate speech, while standing by UB's "stated core values of diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect."

“Knowles is a notorious right-wing provocateur with a long history of hate speech that implicitly calls for and condones violence against minority and marginalized groups,” the three wrote to Tripathi. “We believe that this inflammatory language is effectively a call for genocidal violence against members of the transgender community and will, at the very least, encourage acts of violence against members of that community.”