Two-year colleges oppose D'Youville proposal to award associate degrees

"It's a design not for access. It gives access, but who doesn't. It's a design for perseverance. It is to break through the graduation rates that are so low currently," said Airhart, who is now retired.

But some college presidents said they are concerned that D’Youville is trying to exploit the associate degree for an advantage in Western New York’s extremely competitive higher education market.

“Frankly we do believe that this is only the beginning. From our perspective, D’Youville is seeking this change to open the door for subsequent requests in the future, regarding other offerings,” said Deeb.

Murabito said creating a liberal arts associate degree will not help employers looking for workers trained in technology and other skills.

“To tell a student that they can go into an AA degree and enter the workforce in the specific areas identified is a false promise. A student who comes to us or to Erie or to Trocaire, when you go into an AA degree, you’re really committing to a baccalaureate degree,” he said.

Clemo said a liberal arts degree is "the foundation for many of the jobs of the future."

"The communication skills, the analytic skills that they will be receiving (are) fundamental and important, and many employers tell us that these are the skills they are looking for in the jobs of the future," she said.

