Two-year colleges oppose D'Youville proposal to award associate degrees

D’Youville College’s plan to offer associate degrees is being opposed by the presidents of three other Buffalo-area colleges concerned that there aren’t enough students to fill seats in their classrooms.
D’Youville President Lorrie A. Clemo said she wants to grow the number of high school graduates who pursue higher education by expanding the college’s offerings to include a two-year degree. D’Youville currently offers only bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, and it needs permission from the state Board of Regents to add a new program that would result in an associate of arts degree in liberal arts and sciences studies.
Such requests often fly under the radar, as colleges and universities across the country constantly try to add new students. But in this case, the presidents of Erie Community College, Niagara County Community College and Trocaire College are publicly opposing D’Youville’s request.
“There’s no demand. There’s no need currently in our educational marketplace for an additional program,” said William D. Reuter, interim president of ECC. “We all have excess capacity."
ECC’s city campus downtown, he added, is just 2.6 miles from the D’Youville campus on Porter Avenue, near the Peace Bridge.
Reuter, NCCC President William J. Murabito and Trocaire President Bassam M. Deeb spoke against D’Youville’s plan at a virtual public hearing earlier this month with the Board of Regents and other state higher education officials. But Buffalo Public Schools officials and some other area educators expressed support for the proposal.
Community colleges primarily offer associate degree programs, but enrollment in community colleges nationwide and in New York has been going down. In Western New York, that’s largely due to a dwindling number of potential college students, said Reuter.
“Every county in New York State, except in New York City, is projecting high school declines through 2029,” Reuter said. “Here in Erie County, we looked at data through 2024, and we’re expecting a 13% decline, making it tougher to recruit students because less students are available.”
In 2015, Western New York had 92,875 people in the age bracket 15 to 19, according to the Cornell University Program on Applied Demographics. That population is expected to shrink to 83,088 people in 2025.
D’Youville’s program had the potential to “cause financial and programmatic harm” to colleges such as Trocaire, which has offered associate degrees for many years, said Deeb, Trocaire's president.
Trocaire, located in South Buffalo, would lose as much as $500,000 per semester if its students in ZIP codes targeted by D’Youville enrolled instead at D’Youville’s campus on the West Side, said Deeb.
“Moving the financial impact from one college to another is neither cost efficient, nor effective,” said Deeb.
Community colleges use revenue from their liberal arts programs to help pay for higher cost programs in technology, nursing, health sciences and other fields, so any impact on liberal arts enrollment caused by D’Youville’s plan would be significant, said Murabito and Reuter.
Enrollment at community colleges across New York State was down to 174,834 students in 2020, from 225,881 students in 2015, according to State University of New York data. ECC's enrollment declined by 45% and NCCC's by 40% between 2010 and 2020.
D'Youville's pitch
Despite demographic trends, Clemo said she believes D’Youville’s proposed associate degree program addresses a regional and national demand for more skilled labor, because it will attract new students who would not have considered higher education as an option. She said D’Youville’s program was not an attempt to compete with the area’s community colleges or Trocaire.
“It is imperative that we swiftly increase the college going rate in our region, which is what this program is designed to do,” she said. “We’re not talking about taking any students from another institution. We’re talking about addressing those students that are currently in high school that have not thought about going to college, that we believe we can meet their needs.”
Clemo also said that D’Youville students who can’t complete a four-year degree should still “have an opportunity to get a credential so that they can enter the workforce and be able to get into workforce with that credential.”
Some traditionally four-year institutions in Western New York already offer an associate degree, including Canisius College and Niagara University.
D'Youville plans for 15 students to enroll full time in the new degree program in the first year, within a projected total of 38 students within five years. The students would come primarily from da Vinci, Lafayette, Riverside and International Prep high schools.
While D'Youville's sticker price tuition is nearly $28,000 – five times what ECC charges – Clemo said targeted students for the associate degree program will receive financial aid to cover the costs and won't need to take out student loans.
Support from some educators
D’Youville has support for its proposal from Buffalo Public Schools officials and other educators, including the former dean of a similar program run by Houghton College in Buffalo for refugee and immigrant students.
Gregory A. Lodinsky, principal of Leonardo da Vinci High School, a Buffalo Public School located on the D’Youville campus, said having an associate degree program at D’Youville would attract immigrant students from the West Side who are already familiar with D’Youville and would not consider pursuing higher education at another campus.
“Some of them are from impoverished areas, not only of the city, but of the world. Their families want to keep them close. They want to keep them safe,” said Lodinsky.
Gina Burkhardt, CEO of Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, which runs after-school programs for young people geared at keeping them in school and preparing them for graduation, said most high school seniors she encounters don’t pursue a college degree at other institutions.
D’Youville should have the opportunity to test its plan for students who otherwise would fall through the cracks, said Burkhardt.
The college, she added, was “looking to understand, in an innovative and different way, what this group of youth really need to commit to being in a postsecondary education.”
That includes being among peers they know in a small cohort, having mentors and getting regular tutoring and counseling, she said.
“I don’t think they’ll go someplace else, and I do think they need an invitation and the support to get into the programs, first and foremost, and then to stay in the program,” she said.
As dean of Houghton College's Buffalo program, Cameron Airhart oversaw a similar program for refugee and immigrant students that operates out of First Presbyterian Church on Symphony Circle and has awarded dozens of associate degrees.
"It's a design not for access. It gives access, but who doesn't. It's a design for perseverance. It is to break through the graduation rates that are so low currently," said Airhart, who is now retired.
But some college presidents said they are concerned that D’Youville is trying to exploit the associate degree for an advantage in Western New York’s extremely competitive higher education market.
“Frankly we do believe that this is only the beginning. From our perspective, D’Youville is seeking this change to open the door for subsequent requests in the future, regarding other offerings,” said Deeb.
Murabito said creating a liberal arts associate degree will not help employers looking for workers trained in technology and other skills.
“To tell a student that they can go into an AA degree and enter the workforce in the specific areas identified is a false promise. A student who comes to us or to Erie or to Trocaire, when you go into an AA degree, you’re really committing to a baccalaureate degree,” he said.
Clemo said a liberal arts degree is "the foundation for many of the jobs of the future."
"The communication skills, the analytic skills that they will be receiving (are) fundamental and important, and many employers tell us that these are the skills they are looking for in the jobs of the future," she said.