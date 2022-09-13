Two Salamanca educators win state award for teaching on Holocaust, human rights atrocities

Two Salamanca City Central School District teachers were presented Louis E. Yavner Teaching Awards from the New York State Education Department Tuesday during the Board of Regents' September meeting.

Brooke Canale, a high school social studies teacher, and Brandy Kinney, a high school English teacher, accepted the annual honor given for outstanding instruction about the Holocaust and other human rights atrocities.

State education commissioner Betty A. Rosa commended the pair's work in the Atrocity Museum project, a 3D-printed artifact exhibition last school year.

"Your pedagogy about the Holocaust and other human rights violations make students aware of what those in power did to spread the fear and anger that resulted in horrific, unthinkable acts against innocent people," Rosa told the assembled educators and administrators. Both Canale and Kinney accepted the award in person.

According to the Salamanca Press, Canale and Kinney joined with the high school's STEAM department – Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics – to split students into cohorts to focus on different atrocities in global history, especially those "typically brushed over via footnote in the mainstream textbooks," Canale told the Press last November. The article added that students visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., as part of their assignment.

Both of the teachers' work on human rights violations extended beyond last year's project. According to a state education department press release, Kinney has taught English literature studies on the history of anti-Semitism and led a special topics class on human rights violations. Canale in 2019 collaborated on a human rights violations elective class, which touched not only on the Holocaust but also genocide in Sudan, Rwanda and Cambodia, the release said.

It's unusual that two teachers would receive this award, a spokesperson for the state education department said Tuesday. William Eisen, Andrew Beiter and Stephen J. Paskuly were among other Western New Yorkers to win the Yavner Award since its inception in 1982 for teachers and 1986 for civilians.