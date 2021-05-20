Two finalists will be interviewed for president of ECC

A Jamestown Community College vice president and an associate vice chancellor of a community college system in Dallas are the two finalists for the top job at Erie Community College.

Both candidates will be interviewed on campus and give virtual presentations next week.

The finalists are Tracy Johnson, founding associate vice chancellor for student support services and care at Dallas College, and Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs at JCC.

Johnson, who has a master’s degree from SUNY Buffalo State and a doctoral degree from the University at Buffalo, was dean of student support services at El Centro College from 2019 to 2020 and assistant vice provost for educational affairs at UB from 2014 to 2108.

Prior to his current position at JCC, Young was the college’s vice president of enrollment, marketing, communications and advancement from 2014 to 2019. He held a variety of posts at Utah Valley University on Orem, Utah, before that. Young has a doctoral degree from Gonzaga University.