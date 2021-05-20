 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two finalists will be interviewed for president of ECC
0 comments
top story

Two finalists will be interviewed for president of ECC

Support this work for $1 a month
Erie Community College City Campus

The tower of Erie Community College's City Campus.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

A Jamestown Community College vice president and an associate vice chancellor of a community college system in Dallas are the two finalists for the top job at Erie Community College.

Both candidates will be interviewed on campus and give virtual presentations next week.

The finalists are Tracy Johnson, founding associate vice chancellor for student support services and care at Dallas College, and Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs at JCC.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Johnson, who has a master’s degree from SUNY Buffalo State and a doctoral degree from the University at Buffalo, was dean of student support services at El Centro College from 2019 to 2020 and assistant vice provost for educational affairs at UB from 2014 to 2108.

Prior to his current position at JCC, Young was the college’s vice president of enrollment, marketing, communications and advancement from 2014 to 2019. He held a variety of posts at Utah Valley University on Orem, Utah, before that. Young has a doctoral degree from Gonzaga University.

A virtual community forum with Young will be held 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday at: https://sunyerie.webex.com/sunyerie/j.php?MTID=md2cfbede6bf431cf908ea1e5c0a47558

A virtual community forum with Johnson will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday at: https://sunyerie.webex.com/sunyerie/j.php?MTID=maa49ad65a3ab6d04b11f2e3edbb0957d

The ECC board of trustees launched a search in February to succeed Dan Hocoy, who left after three years for a post in Kansas City. William D. Reuter has been interim president since last July.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli air strike hits building in southern Gaza Strip

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News