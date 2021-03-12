Two Buffalo Catholic schools to merge next fall

A merger announced Friday between two Buffalo Catholic schools is not a precursor to another round of parish school closures across Western New York, the interim superintendent of Catholic schools for the bankrupt Buffalo Diocese said.
Diocese officials said that Our Lady of Black Rock School will close and merge with Catholic Academy of West Buffalo for next fall, as part of a plan to continue offering Catholic education on the city’s West Side.
But Joan Thomas, the interim superintendent, said the plan for the two schools has been in the works since June and was not related to a broader, ongoing effort within the diocese to examine whether some parishes and schools should be consolidated.
As part of cost-cutting efforts in 2020, the diocese, which is 12 months into a federal bankruptcy reorganization process, stopped providing direct cash subsidies to schools. The diocese filed for bankruptcy protection after it was sued in 260 Child Victims Act lawsuits alleging priests and other employees sexually abused children.
“They were financially dependent on the diocese for help and because of the circumstances the diocese is facing, the diocese could not give them the financial help they needed. The two schools managed to get through this year, but they could not go on alone,” said Thomas.
Each school has about 150 students, many of whom qualify under federal guidelines for free and reduced-price meals. Both schools also have substantial refugee and immigrant populations.
The annual subsidies provided by the diocese were at least $200,000 at both schools, she said.
“It came down to money,” said Charles Pyrak, vice chairman of the Our Lady of Black Rock board of trustees. “As a result of the diocesan bankruptcy and funds being tied up, the subsidy disappeared. And being a poor school, we don’t have a large alumni group that’s rolling in cash that can contribute to support the school.”
Thomas said the two school boards came together and worked out a plan to come together as one, using the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo building on Delaware Avenue, which is newer and can handle more students than the Black Rock site.
Some teachers and administrators from Our Lady of Black Rock will be moving to Catholic Academy for next fall, she added. Thomas said she anticipates at least 50 to 70%, and possibly much more, of Black Rock students will end up enrolling at Catholic Academy.
The Bison Fund, a scholarship program that helps families pay private school tuition, also has agreed to provide additional tuition aid for Our Lady of Black Rock families with children who transfer to Catholic Academy of West Buffalo.
The diocese last week announced Timothy Uhl, former head of Catholic schools in Montana, will succeed Thomas as school superintendent in the Buffalo Diocese.
Any future restructuring of the 52-school Catholic system, which has about 6,400 students, doesn’t necessarily mean building closures, said Thomas.
“The Catholic schools have been very, very successful during this pandemic. They have stayed open. Their enrollments are up. Many of them are at capacity,” she said. “But these two schools don’t have a population wherein they could increase their enrollment and they don’t have the finances to raise tuition.”