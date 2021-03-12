Two Buffalo Catholic schools to merge next fall

Each school has about 150 students, many of whom qualify under federal guidelines for free and reduced-price meals. Both schools also have substantial refugee and immigrant populations.

The annual subsidies provided by the diocese were at least $200,000 at both schools, she said.

“It came down to money,” said Charles Pyrak, vice chairman of the Our Lady of Black Rock board of trustees. “As a result of the diocesan bankruptcy and funds being tied up, the subsidy disappeared. And being a poor school, we don’t have a large alumni group that’s rolling in cash that can contribute to support the school.”

Thomas said the two school boards came together and worked out a plan to come together as one, using the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo building on Delaware Avenue, which is newer and can handle more students than the Black Rock site.

Some teachers and administrators from Our Lady of Black Rock will be moving to Catholic Academy for next fall, she added. Thomas said she anticipates at least 50 to 70%, and possibly much more, of Black Rock students will end up enrolling at Catholic Academy.