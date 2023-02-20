Tuscarora Indian School, the state-owned school on the Tuscarora Reservation with falling bricks and a leaky roof, is due for more repairs if the governor's budget proposal is approved.

Last year, the state budget set aside $11.8 million for repairs, replacements and upgrades at the school. Gov. Kathy Hochul has suggested another $6.6 million in this year's budget for Tuscarora, and more funding for two other Native schools that are owned by New York State.

'Dilapidated' Tuscarora Indian School in line for major repairs Gov. Kathy Hochul has included $35.7 million in her proposed 2022-23 budget for repairs at three state-owned schools on native reservations.

The Tuscarora School houses prekindergarten through sixth grade, and is designed so Native American students can maintain their connection to the language, culture and history of the Tuscarora Nation.

But in recent years, what has set it apart from the five other schools in the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District is not the program, but the poor condition of the building, including an old boiler and water filtration system and sidewalks in need of resurfacing.

Before last year, less than $200,000 had been spent on repairs and capital projects at the Tuscarora School over a seven year period, compared to $11 million spent at each of Niagara-Wheatfield's other schools.

And before last year, the state allocated a total of $3.4 million a year for the three Nation schools and 11 other schools it owns serving the blind and deaf.

And there was nothing Superintendent Daniel G. Ljiljanich could do except plead for the state to make the much-needed improvements.

Repairs and improvements at public schools usually are approved by voters in referendums. If voters approve, then the capital project work goes to the lowest bidder and construction starts. But capital projects at the three Native American schools are the responsibility of the director of facilities in the state Education Department.

Tuscarora Indian School principal stretches job description to enrich students’ lives LEWISTON – Elizabeth Corieri, principal of the Tuscarora Indian School, introduced a voluntary yoga class at her school for early risers this fall. But she didn’t just create the class, she also leads it. The class is a first in the Niagara Wheatfield School District and, it’s probably safe to say, in Niagara County schools. “We do a lot

The annual amount for the 14 buildings "has long been insufficient to meet the need, as it has been capped at $3.4 million for many years," the state Board of Regents said last year in a summary of its budget requests.

This year, the Regents asked for more money for repairs to meet immediate health and safety needs and to establish a capital planning process for the three Native schools, Batavia School for the Blind and Rome School for the deaf that is comparable to that required for other public school buildings.

"It's one of those things that, at this point, it can't happen fast enough," Ljiljanich said of the repairs.

Work has started on repairing the exterior brick and making the entry more secure, he said.

Work yet to be done includes replacement of the heating, cooling and ventilation system, a new roof, repairs in classrooms and the basement and refurbishing the shower areas in the two bathrooms connected to the gym.

"There's a considerable amount of work," he said. "Much of the work will be done in the summer months in the next two summers."

The state manages the renovations, but it involves the district in the process, the superintendent said.

There has been bipartisan support for the infusion of money to the schools.

If approved this year, the three schools will have received a total of $55.8 million for the two years. That includes $18.4 million for the Tuscarora Nation School, $20.1 million for the St. Regis Mohawk Nation School in Salmon River Central School District in Franklin County and $17.3 million for the Onondaga Nation School in LaFayette Central School District in Onondaga County.

"It's long overdue, but we're really excited to see the work starting," Ljiljanich said.