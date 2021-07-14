Trocaire College requires vaccinations for fall semester

Trocaire College will require all students, faculty, staff and non-college service providers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for the fall semester.

The decision was not made lightly, President Bassam M. Deeb said in a news release.

"Our status as a major educator of healthcare professionals in the Buffalo-Niagara region means it is our duty to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the community at large,” Deeb said. “Requiring a Covid-19 vaccine, which has been proven safe and highly effective, is the best way to ensure a safe educational environment for all.”

The college announced it plans to bring back as many classes to the campus as "reasonable" for the fall semester, which starts Aug. 30.

Proof of vaccination is required, but the college will consider requests for medical or religious exemptions.

Safety precautions will be revised, with anyone who is unvaccinated required to wear face masks and socially distance.

