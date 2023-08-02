Trocaire College officials have long known the small private college in Buffalo needed to get bigger. They knew it needed to offer more online courses.

And they thought they found a solution with a deal to buy Medaille University – until it fell through over concerns about Medaille’s depleted finances.

Now, Trocaire is moving on without Medaille – but with some of its most appealing assets, including nine former Medaille staffers.

Trocaire is adding a program to train veterinarian technicians – an offering that was one of Medaille’s strengths – and it has hired Dr. Katherine Fitzgerald, the chair of Medaille’s vet tech department, to be the inaugural dean of Trocaire’s new veterinary science department.

It moved to beef up its online course offerings by bringing on Medaille’s former director of online learning, Mary Beth Scumaci, as Trocaire’s new director of digital learning.

Scumaci is also looking to create digital or hybrid versions of other Trocaire programs to accommodate the needs of more students and train more employees to advance at companies in the Buffalo Niagara region, Trocaire President Bassam Deeb said.

“Part of her work is going to be reaching out to professionals in the community to figure out exactly what their needs are and what level of credentialing we need to pursue,” Deeb said of Scumaci. “She’s looking at what we’ve done well, what could be enhanced and what needs to be retooled for new opportunities.”

After its bid to buy Medaille fell through, Deeb and his board of trustees agreed to let the dust settle before pursuing next steps, he said.

Deeb said Trocaire has no plans yet for the 11 houses it bought from Medaille while looking to acquire all of Medaille’s assets, including two campuses, programs, students, faculty and staff. But he said it may ultimately liquidate them.

“We’re a college institution of higher education, not a real estate developer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trocaire “owes it to our board to step back and reflect, adjust and move forward” thoughtfully and sustainably, he said.

Trocaire came to the attempted “integration” with Medaille from a position of strength, in hopes of saving the financially failing university’s programs and jobs while expanding its own footprint, enrollment, programs and online degrees.

Both schools served about 1,600 students and were competing with 19 other WNY schools and each other for declining enrollment. But while Medaille was $22 million in debt and had only $2 million in its endowment fund, Trocaire is financially stable and has $33 million in investments that are unrestricted by donors.

Deeb said one of the things Trocaire found attractive about Medaille was that its programs complemented, rather than overlapped, with Trocaire’s. That is the case with the vet tech program, which is the only program of its kind in the region and fits well with Trocaire’s other health sciences programs, he said.

Trocaire also wanted more online options. While Scumaci created Medaille’s first two online courses in 2004 and expanded its online programs to nine in 2010, Trocaire’s four current online programs – in nursing, health care management, business management and cybersecurity – were developed largely during the pandemic, Deeb said.

He said the March 2020 Covid-19 shutdown forced Trocaire to pivot to online learning in the space of a week, “and it was difficult, but we did that.”

“And what it did, as we were coming out of Covid and bringing people back to campus, we found out that students do like more of a hybrid model,” he said. “And we are continuing to invest in digital learning to the extent that we can legally provide it within the requirements of the state of New York and our accreditation.”

Scumaci and Fitzgerald had worked together at Medaille to hone online models of its vet tech program that trained animal care staff for WNY veterinary hospitals and practices since the 1980s. Now, they are teaming up to create online and “on-the-ground” vet tech programs for Trocaire.

Preserving a local vet tech program is important in light of an ongoing shortage of veterinary care workers in Western New York and nationwide, Fitzgerald said. A 2022 white paper from the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association found 20 open positions for every one veterinary technician in the country.

“Not having a veterinary technology program in Western New York is a large problem for all the practices, the animal clinics and the shelters here,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s really imperative for the survival of veterinary medicine and practices here to have program in the community that is filling that need.”

Trocaire’s last strategic plan, for 2020 through 2023, included the goal to expand and enhance its academic portfolio, leading to the effort to acquire Medaille, Deeb said. Now that that’s off the table, Trocaire will devise a new strategic plan that will include lessons learned from Covid-19 and the failed merger.

“There’s been a lot of talk in the media around the fact that the integration with Medaille didn’t happen, and we want to make sure that people in the community are aware that we are moving forward and continuing to do what is in the best interests of the students we serve and the community,” Deeb said. “ ... The vast majority of our students are people from this community who are committed to staying in this community.”

Fitzgerald and Scumaci said it is too soon to tell which other Medaille programs – such as mental health counseling and education – could be resurrected at Trocaire. But its two online associate’s degrees in veterinary technology – based in Rochester and Buffalo – and its “on the ground” bachelor’s in vet tech, will be developed to continue digitally and at its satellite campus in Lancaster.

In addition to its Choate Avenue campus in Buffalo, Trocaire owns a Transit Road building that was donated by restauranteur Russell J. Salvatore in 2008 and housed the Russell J. Salvatore School of Hospitality until the pandemic. The second floor is home to Trocaire’s IT programs.

Fitzgerald said the building already has an anatomy lab, and there is space to add a surgical suite, exam and treatment areas, a radiology lab and animal holding space for the vet tech program.

Trocaire hopes to have its online vet tech courses approved by New York State and accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association by January and start the in-person programs next year, she said.

They can’t advertise the program to students until all the approvals are in place, but Fitzgerald said the field of veterinary medicine “is a very small world, so students are always reaching out to me and asking, what might the future hold? Will there be veterinary technology offered in the Western New York area? And I have told them that it is a strong possibility.”

Scumaci said getting to continue working with Fitzgerald on programs that matter to the community makes Medaille’s demise less difficult to bear.

“We work well together, so to be able to collaborate and build this program here at Trocaire is such a golden opportunity and, really, a blessing that’s not only a nice fit for the community, but a nice fit for those of us who have had to make our next step,” she said. “I’m really excited and grateful to Trocaire for the opportunity to be able to be here.”