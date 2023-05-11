Trocaire College's acquisition of Medaille University has fallen through, Trocaire President Bassam Deeb announced Thursday.
The two small private schools had been seeking to "integrate" since last fall and were on the verge of closing a deal that would allow Trocaire to acquire all of Medaille's assets including its Buffalo and Rochester campuses, as well as its programs, students, faculty and staff.
Deeb didn't say why the deal fell through.
“Efforts towards completing an asset purchase between Trocaire College and Medaille University have terminated," Deeb said in a statement.
“This is not the outcome we strived for as significant human and financial resources have been invested by both institutions in the attempt to consummate the proposed transaction."
Medaille has not yet responded to requests for information or comment.
Last week, Medaille filed a warning with the state Labor Department that says 419 employees on its two campuses could face layoffs due to the planned acquisition. Medaille said at the time that the warning was a required formality and did not necessarily mean that many positions might be eliminated.
Since starting consolidation talks in October 2021, Trocaire has purchased several of Medaille’s buildings and negotiated an asset purchase agreement for its campuses.
Medaille agreed to the arrangement in hopes of preserving its 148-year legacy and unique programs rather than shut down completely in the face of financial woes and declining enrollment that were further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not clear what the deal's collapse may mean for Medaille.
The move to combine two small Buffalo colleges – 9 miles apart and each serving about 1,600 students – under the Trocaire name would have allowed Medaille to continue serving its students, employing its faculty and staff and preserving programs that complement many of Trocaire’s offerings, Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley had said.
The integration would have had to be approved by the state Education Department, the Attorney General’s Office and their accrediting body, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, to take effect.
Deeb declined to elaborate on why the plan fell apart, but said, "We knew from the outset that this would be an extremely challenging endeavor given the complexities of the acquisition.
“These are extremely challenging times for the higher education sector given shrinking demographics, especially in Western New York, fewer eligible students opting to go to college, and the lingering effects of Covid among others," Deeb said. "While this is an extremely disappointing announcement, it was a goal worth pursuing.”