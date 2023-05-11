Medaille agreed to the arrangement in hopes of preserving its 148-year legacy and unique programs rather than shut down completely in the face of financial woes and declining enrollment that were further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not clear what the deal's collapse may mean for Medaille.

The move to combine two small Buffalo colleges – 9 miles apart and each serving about 1,600 students – under the Trocaire name would have allowed Medaille to continue serving its students, employing its faculty and staff and preserving programs that complement many of Trocaire’s offerings, Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley had said.

The integration would have had to be approved by the state Education Department, the Attorney General’s Office and their accrediting body, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, to take effect.

Deeb declined to elaborate on why the plan fell apart, but said, "We knew from the outset that this would be an extremely challenging endeavor given the complexities of the acquisition.

“These are extremely challenging times for the higher education sector given shrinking demographics, especially in Western New York, fewer eligible students opting to go to college, and the lingering effects of Covid among others," Deeb said. "While this is an extremely disappointing announcement, it was a goal worth pursuing.”