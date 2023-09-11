Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams on Monday announced new security measures that will be implemented at high school football games after multiple fights among fans on Friday at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium during the Bennett vs. McKinley clash led to the arrest of four people – including three teenagers.

The game was canceled by Buffalo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael House before the start of the second half. An investigation by Buffalo Schools and Buffalo police into the incident is ongoing, Williams said.

The Evolv Express weapons detection systems installed last year in Buffalo high schools will now be used at the entries of Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium and at Riverside High School, Williams said in her statement. Gates to the stadiums will close 30 minutes after a game begins and loitering will not be allowed at the game's conclusion.

Police: 3 teens, 1 adult arrested following fight at Friday night football game Police identified the adult who was arrested as Delshon Taylor, 46, of Kenmore who was charged with obstruction of justice and multiple county of disorderly conduct.

"Safety and security continue to be my top priority," Williams said.

Buffalo police identified the adult who was arrested at the Bennett vs. McKinley game as Delshon Taylor, 46, of Kenmore who was charged with obstruction of justice and multiple counts of disorderly conduct. Two boys, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, were each charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Another 15-year-old boy was charged with obstruction of justice.

Williams' changes on Monday also affect who may attend the competitions. Every player and cheerleader can invite three other students to a game "so we can have a record of who is attending the games," she said, and an adult – with identification – must accompany minors.

The superintendent said the district will explore more livestreaming opportunities as an alternative to game attendance.

Buffalo Public Schools demonstrates new walkthrough weapons detection system at I-Prep As students entered International Prep on Friday, they were greeted by a new piece of technology: the Evolv Express weapons detection system. The school was the test site for a high-tech security system expected to be in all district high schools by the end of February.

Safety has been among Williams' focuses since she accepted the interim superintendent role about a month after a stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School. Introducing the weapons detection systems in high schools – and determining a schedule for their installation throughout the entire district – has been referenced by the superintendent as a major achievement in her first year after shedding the interim label.

Addressing student violence – particularly large-group fights – had been integral to Williams' back-to-school efforts before the incidents at All-High Stadium.

NFTA limits bus passes, starts ID system to halt fights among Buffalo high schoolers Buffalo Public Schools and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority aim to curb fights along bus and Metro Rail subway routes after high schools let out by limiting routes home and adding an ID system to free rides after school. The move comes after several large fights last school year.

Her administration worked with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to limit Metro access for high schoolers to two hours after dismissal – they previously had four hours to get home. A continuation of predetermined routes home for high schoolers and a new identification system within Metro passes further restricted areas students could access after school.

A letter sent to district parents on Thursday urged them to tell their high school students to avoid hanging out at Fountain Plaza, which last year was a frequent gathering place after dismissal for several downtown high schools.

News reporter Maki Becker also contributed to this report.