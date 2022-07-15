Tonja Williams to earn $270,000 in first year as Buffalo schools superintendent

Tonja Williams will be paid $270,000 for her first year as superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools, under the terms of her three-year contract approved by the School Board on Thursday.

That’s $5,000 less than her predecessor, Kriner Cash, made during his first year as Buffalo’s superintendent. When he resigned in March, Cash was making about $311,000 after nearly seven years in the district.

Tonja Williams vows to make Buffalo Public Schools a model district as she's named superintendent Tonja Williams received something akin to a hero’s welcome Thursday evening as the Buffalo School Board voted unanimously to make her the district’s permanent superintendent.

"She started in a different place than her predecessor and she has accrued benefits during her long tenure with the district," said School Board President Louis Petrucci. "Her contract also reflects the fact that she is a first-time superintendent."

For five years, Cash served as superintendent of the Memphis City Schools, a district with more than three times as many students as Buffalo.

Williams has not worked in any district other than Buffalo. Prior to being appointed interim superintendent, she had worked as an associate superintendent for 2½ years.

She earned $154,000 in that role. The board continued paying her the same salary after she was appointed interim superintendent.

Salary is not the only difference between the board’s contract with Williams and its previous contract with Cash.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For a significant portion of the first several months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cash worked remotely from his home in Martha’s Vineyard.

The board guaranteed there won’t be a repeat with Williams – her contract stipulates that she cannot work remotely for more than five consecutive school days unless she gets prior approval from the board president.

"Working remotely is now an option and we wanted to make sure that we spelled out the parameters if it were to happen again," Petrucci said. "While a situation may arise where a superintendent needs to work remotely, the board believes that the best place for a superintendent is in the district."

The board also took steps to mitigate its potential losses in the event that Williams is terminated without cause, according to a copy of her contract obtained by The Buffalo News under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

Kriner Cash gets buyout worth more $300,000 to resign as BPS superintendent According to the resignation agreement, Cash will receive $299,995 and another $11,959.39 which is "the current value of his accrued vacation."

Although Cash was not terminated, he received a hefty severance package when he resigned in March: worth more than $300,000, the equivalent of about one year’s salary for him – which is what his contract required, had he been terminated without cause.

In the event that the board terminates Williams without cause, it would be obligated to pay her only six months’ pay as severance. She is required to give the board 30 days notice if she resigns, as opposed to the 60 days required of Cash.

"While we are confident in Dr. Williams' abilities to improve the district, if things do not go as planned, we would like to transition quickly and at the lowest cost," Petrucci said.

The board gave Williams more leeway than Cash regarding time off during the school year. Cash’s contract prohibited him from taking any vacation time, other than scheduled holidays, while classes were in session. Williams is allowed to take time off during the school year, but not more than 10 consecutive days.

Her contract requires her to move into the district within six months, the same stipulation that Cash had. Although Williams grew up in Buffalo and attended public schools in the city, she resides in Amherst.