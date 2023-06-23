Fourth-graders at the new Tonawanda Elementary School should have no problem with the social studies section on the Erie Canal.

One of the most striking aspects of the school is a replica of the Erie Canal designed to scale, from the Niagara River to the Hudson River, memorialized in blue on the terrazzo first floor.

"The kids are exploring," Superintendent Timothy Oldenburg said earlier this month. "You can see how far it is from Buffalo to Chittenango, or other key areas in the state.”

Cities and towns along the way are spelled out, while packet boats dot the winding canal, waiting for tiny feet that no doubt will scuff up the floor when the new school starts in September.

“We’re trying to use the building as a teaching tool,” said Michael W. Noga, of Gordon W. Jones Associates. “Not only as a means to allow you to learn, but actually create and become part of the classroom.”

After more than a decade of studies and evaluations, the Tonawanda City School District is nearing the end of a $53.46 million construction project that has completely remade the existing Fletcher Street School and added 100,000 square feet of classrooms, gym, fitness center and library.

Mullen and Riverview elementary schools will close after this school year ends later this month, and all pre-K through fifth-graders will be housed in the new school.

It will have about 800 students, and allow for more room to deliver services that older schools can't usually accommodate.

“We don’t want to do art on a cart. We don’t want PT and OT to be in the hallways,” Oldenburg said. “In some situations we were running out of space to meet the needs of our students.”

Enrollment in the school district is 1,667, a decrease of 6% since 2019 and down about 30% compared to 20 years ago.

It has declined statewide, as well.

Neighboring Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District closed three elementary schools over a six-year period, and more than a dozen over the last three decades. In 2020, Ken-Ton voters approved a capital project that included classroom additions at three elementary schools.

Mullen and Riverview, both built in 1956, held pre-k through third grades. Fourth and fifth-graders attended Fletcher, which was constructed in 1920. Three additions have been added since.

Nearly 17,000 square feet of the Fletcher School were demolished. The new structure has 130,000 square feet, including 30,000 square feet of the original school.

Fletcher is the oldest school in the district, Oldenburg said, but also had the room for the large-scale addition. It sits kitty corner across Fletcher Street from the Middle and High schools, which will create a campus feel for the entire district.

During the two years of construction, fourth-graders were in temporary classrooms at Mullen and Riverview, while the fifth grade went to the Middle School.

Voters last month approved the sale of Mullen to Child and Family Services of Erie County for $850,000. Riverview is up for sale.

Oldenburg said it would have cost an estimated $70.67 million to upgrade and renovate all three elementary schools. The district saved $17.2 million by expanding Fletcher Elementary.

By consolidating the schools, the district also received a one-time only $12.9 million increase in state aid because the overall cost to the community and the state was much less than it would have been had all three schools been targeted for upgrades.

Taxes will still go up to pay for the construction. This year’s tax rate increased about 2%, and Oldenburg said he expects similar increases in the next two years.

It is easy to see why older Tonawanda students may want to go back to elementary school. A rock-climbing wall stands the student fitness room. An outdoor classroom, new accessible playground, and two STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) rooms with a hydroponics lab are part of the new school. The library features clouds on the ceiling and a fireplace.

Parents will appreciate the newest security system, which features cameras and secured entryways and hardware, including one-touch lockdown buttons in the hallways. When the lockdown button is pushed, the magnetic doors to classrooms shut automatically, and the public address system tells building occupants what to do.

Classroom doors provide the maximum out of sight staging area. Many windows are placed so students cannot be seen from the exterior. There are sinks in every classroom.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning are up to date.

The district partnered with the Historical Society of the Tonawandas to offer walkthroughs of Riverview and Mullen schools, and upcoming field days will include farewells to both.

A time capsule at the Fletcher school, which Oldenburg thinks is from the 1980s, will be opened near the start of the next school year.

Anticipation will grow throughout the summer before the district holds an open house there.

“We just started bringing in teachers to see their classrooms. The feedback and the look on their faces has just made all of this worth it,” Oldenburg said. “I’m sure that’s going to be increased exponentially when students come in.”