This year's assessments will go on, but state education commissioner questions the results

Results of this year's ELA and math assessments and Regents exams will be "meaningless" because students learning remotely will not be taking the assessments, two state education leaders said.
Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa and Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said the idea that assessments could be standardized is unrealistic because of the wide range of instruction formats taking place throughout New York.
"In fact, the students most in need of state assessments – those receiving remote instruction – are the very children who are not required to take the test," Rosa and Young said in a joint statement.
They made the statement Wednesday in response to the federal government denying the state's request for a waiver from giving the exams this year.
Rosa and Young said state data indicates parents of students of color were more likely to select remote instruction compared to white parents, and students of color were four times as likely to continue in remote instruction after in-person learning resumed. They added that urban schools, with higher numbers of students of color, were more likely to provide remote-only instruction.
"This will have a disturbing impact on the assessment results and render their interpretation meaningless," they said.
The waiver was not unexpected, since the U.S. Department of Education announced in February that it would not give a blanket waiver for the tests.
"The idea that state assessments could be 'standardized' is unrealistic given the varying formats of instruction and not including whole segments of our state’s children who will not participate," Rosa and Young said.
Students who are learning remotely should not be brought into school to take the assessments, according to the state.
The state will administer just the first session of the grades three through eight English Language Arts and math assessments and only the written test component of the science tests in grades four and eight. Those tests start later this month.
The only Regents exams given in June will be ELA, algebra 1, earth science and living environment. The August Regents exams are canceled.
The English as a second language achievement test and state alternative assessment will be administered to those students who are able to safely go into school to take the assessments.
Supporters of the opt-out movement for tests have continued urging parents to refuse to let their children take this year's assessments. In 2019, the last time the elementary assessments were given, 16% of students opted out of taking it.
The U.S. Department of Education uncoupled the state assessments from accountability requirements, meaning the results will not count against a school, but will be used to measure a student's learning.