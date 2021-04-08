This year's assessments will go on, but state education commissioner questions the results

"The idea that state assessments could be 'standardized' is unrealistic given the varying formats of instruction and not including whole segments of our state’s children who will not participate," Rosa and Young said.

Students who are learning remotely should not be brought into school to take the assessments, according to the state.

The state will administer just the first session of the grades three through eight English Language Arts and math assessments and only the written test component of the science tests in grades four and eight. Those tests start later this month.

The only Regents exams given in June will be ELA, algebra 1, earth science and living environment. The August Regents exams are canceled.

The English as a second language achievement test and state alternative assessment will be administered to those students who are able to safely go into school to take the assessments.

Supporters of the opt-out movement for tests have continued urging parents to refuse to let their children take this year's assessments. In 2019, the last time the elementary assessments were given, 16% of students opted out of taking it.

The U.S. Department of Education uncoupled the state assessments from accountability requirements, meaning the results will not count against a school, but will be used to measure a student's learning.

