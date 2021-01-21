 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
There's good news and bad news on school aid
0 comments
top story

There's good news and bad news on school aid

Support this work for $1 a month
Back to school

Second grader Makai Mukandala, left, works with teacher Lindsey Powell during a math lesson at Maple West Elementary School on Maple Road in Amherst on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. 

 Robert Kirkham

It usually takes school superintendents a while to unwrap the state aid proposal, and this year, spreadsheets are getting a workout as they try to figure out what it all means.

"It's so different from anything we’ve seen before. Before we had patterns," said Richard Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium. "Given a week or so we might be able to figure out what this stuff is."

The good news: Total aid to school districts would go up 7.2% statewide over this year under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's budget proposal.

The bad news: State support of school districts would go down by 2%. 

Those conflicting facts have to do with the federal Covid-19 stimulus package approved last month. 

"State support is going down by $600 million," said Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents. "It's federal money that is paying for this increase."

Interim State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa and Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said one-shot federal funding should be used to help schools pay for the additional costs of the pandemic.

"We are profoundly opposed to federal funds being used to replace state dollars to support our schools," they said in a statement.

Cuomo said his budget proposal includes the worst-case scenario for future federal stimulus, and if the state gets more, the state would appropriate more to schools.

Using federal funds to replace state aid could have big consequences in the next few years. 

"When that aid disappears, the state will be left to fill the hole," E.J. McMahon, founder and senior fellow of the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, noted in a blog post.

"The infusion of federal money appears to be for a single year, then what do we do next year?" Timbs said. "It doesn't look like we’re really solving anything systemically."

Some categories of aid, such as foundation aid – which funds the basic operations of schools – would remain flat. That has a disproportionate effect on upstate schools, said Michael Cornell, the schools superintendent in Hamburg and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

"Upstate school districts are a lot more reliant on state aid than downstate school districts," he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Cornell said the aid proposals for each district are the opening numbers in the annual budget process. 

"These numbers are in many cases estimates, and we view them as tentative amounts because a lot changes, Cornell said.

McMahon wants the governor to embark on a multiyear program to reduce state spending to deal with the budget once federal stimulus dries up. He would target reductions in school aid to the wealthiest districts, as well as a freeze on raises for public employees, according to his blog post. 

While it looks like districts are getting a huge influx of money, the federal law allows the money to be spent over three years, Lowry said.

"It makes sense for school districts in the state not to spend all that money in this year, because it will go away," Lowry said, adding the state should allow districts to spend some of the money in future years.

There are a couple other concerns that business officials and superintendents have.

The governor lumped reimbursement or "expense driven aid" – aid for items purchased in the previous year, such as BOCES services and busing – into one category, and he reduced spending for the category by $392.5 million.

"Taking money out of expense driven aid after the money has already been spent seems a little disingenuous," Timbs said.

"It also makes the aid less predictable," Lowry added.

When districts look at their state aid figures, known as school aid "runs," they will see a "local district funding adjustment," which is how much the state is deducting from their aid. It appears to be the lesser amount of federal stimulus or STAR payments.

STAR is the school tax relief program to reduce taxes for homeowners in either an exemption on their taxes or a credit check sent to the homeowner from the state. According to figures released by the state, state spending on STAR would go down 4.5%, but it would be offset by federal funds next year. 

There is a bright spot in the proposal: School districts would get reimbursed for the cost of delivering meals and instructional materials to students during the pandemic. 

"I do believe the governor understands and appreciates the value that public education plays in our communities and lives of children and have to believe the governor continues to advocate for greater federal relief precisely so he can fund the schools as much as we can," Cornell said.

District2021-22 Aid
W/O building aid		%change in aid
Erie County  
Akron$15,147,0801.48%
Alden$15,595,5662.64%
Amherst$17,265,0447.68%
Buffalo$739,127,92112.16%
Cheektowaga$19,916,57712.36%
Clarence$25,578,7697.82%
Cleveland Hill$15,329,7863.02%
Depew$20,878,6693.87%
East Aurora$9,404,4743.21%
Eden$12,563,1091.61%
Frontier$38,068,7832.05%
Grand Island$20,815,0984.10%
Gowanda$19,877,9864.12%
Hamburg$28,182,5567.09%
Holland$10,453,9860.61%
Iroquois$15,902,823-1.45%
Kenmore-Tonawanda$66,526,0971.28%
Lackawanna$43,134,4179.55%
Lake Shore$30,991,0791.67%
Lancaster$39,980,3563.98%
Maryvale$20,162,2956.33%
North Collins$7,866,4392.39%
Orchard Park$29,359,3042.41%
Sloan$19,672,347-0.53%
Springville-Griffith$19,868,4912.32%
Sweet Home$24,663,7504.33%
Tonawanda$20,104,4422.59%
West Seneca$55,849,2222.22%
Williamsville$46,447,5106.78%
   
Niagara County  
Barker$8,594,9217.03%
Lewiston-Porter$17,355,8642.96%
Lockport$56,422,1362.47%
Newfane$20,396,6986.26%
Niagara Falls$119,489,0749.25%
Niagara Wheatfield$34,957,4123.11%
North Tonawanda$42,479,771-0.33%
Royalton-Hartland$16,814,5247.78%
Starpoint$21,643,3294.63%
Wilson$14,716,7274.87%

Source: State Division of the Budget

Note: Aid figures do not include building aid, but do include Covid-19 federal stimulus funds.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County changes rules on school quarantine – again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News