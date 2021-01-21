There's good news and bad news on school aid

McMahon wants the governor to embark on a multiyear program to reduce state spending to deal with the budget once federal stimulus dries up. He would target reductions in school aid to the wealthiest districts, as well as a freeze on raises for public employees, according to his blog post.

While it looks like districts are getting a huge influx of money, the federal law allows the money to be spent over three years, Lowry said.

"It makes sense for school districts in the state not to spend all that money in this year, because it will go away," Lowry said, adding the state should allow districts to spend some of the money in future years.

There are a couple other concerns that business officials and superintendents have.

The governor lumped reimbursement or "expense driven aid" – aid for items purchased in the previous year, such as BOCES services and busing – into one category, and he reduced spending for the category by $392.5 million.

"Taking money out of expense driven aid after the money has already been spent seems a little disingenuous," Timbs said.

"It also makes the aid less predictable," Lowry added.