Buffalo Public Schools has developed a short-term plan that could satisfy a growing contingent of parents and students angry about the cloudy future of Leonardo da Vinci High School, one of the top academic performers in the district.

Da Vinci's roughly 400 students will move by Sept. 1 from the West Side into the former School 8, at Masten Avenue and East Utica Street in East Buffalo, Buffalo Schools' Chief Operating Officer David Hills and Da Vinci Principal Gregory A. Lodinsky confirmed this week. Da Vinci will stay at the swing school for two years until it opens on the SUNY Buffalo State University campus.

District officials sound cautiously optimistic they can meet the September deadline to ready the East Side building, which has sat unoccupied for more than a decade and requires millions of dollars in renovations.

Chemical abatement at the shuttered school is already underway and a construction manager is scheduled to start soon, district officials said.

The long-term plan for Da Vinci, lauded for its college prep mission, Blue Ribbon recognition and 100% graduation rate last year, is an on-site partnership with SUNY Buffalo State beginning in the 2025-26 school year. Da Vinci students would study in a refurbished Buckham Hall and have access to Buffalo State's trove of cultural resources, including the Burchfield Penney Art Gallery, Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium and Ciminelli Recital Hall.

Erica Kulik, a parent of two Da Vinci students, said she checked on the condition of the former School 8.

"There are bars on the windows, the stairs are falling apart, and what were once concrete planters are nothing but rubble," Kulik said. She said she wished for a more centralized location, citing transportation concerns, especially with Da Vinci's history of combining with other Buffalo schools for sports teams.

School 8, built in the 1910s and expanded in 1961, has been used as temporary quarters four times, the last 13 years ago when City Honors vacated its building for two years during a $40 million renovation and expansion.

If the School 8 building is not ready for fall, Buffalo Schools will consider requesting a six-month extension to remain at Madonna Hall at D'Youville, Hills said.

"We are also very aware that any given week there could be a surprise that breaks the timeline," the district COO said. "Right now we've survived some timeline-breaking surprises."

Da Vinci leadership understands the need for a backup plan.

"It's prudent to do both at the same time," Lodinsky said. "Expect the best but prepare for any contingencies."

Lodinsky acknowledged concerns from parents and students but focused on the positives of the swing school, which he has toured. He said the classrooms are two to three times larger than those at Madonna Hall, the hallways wider and the parking more plentiful.

Da Vinci students will be able to take college classes at Buffalo State before the high school moves to the Grant Street campus, the principal added, as transportation will shuttle students to college lectures after the high school day concludes.

Da Vinci's transition from D'Youville to Buffalo State was not expected to require a swing school. Costs and timelines to prepare Buffalo State were more extensive than anticipated. The project is estimated at $26.5 million and is still in its early design phase. Project critics said the timeline seemed too hasty.

Four decades of collaboration between Da Vinci and D'Youville allowed city high school students to take college courses and experience life on a college campus, but relations grew shaky in recent years as institutional missions diverged and space on and around the campus became more cramped.

"We have outgrown their institute as a whole," Da Vinci student Jayda Cooper told the Buffalo School Board in November. At the same meeting, her classmate Zeruiah Shadwick said she was excited for the "new level of education" that would accompany the move to Buffalo State, noting pep rallies, music classes and more robust sports programs and facilities. With Da Vinci's focus remaining on the arts, D'Youville's identity has veered more toward health professions.

Buffalo's da Vinci High School eyeing move to Buffalo State College campus Leonardo da Vinci High School will be moving out of its space in D’Youville College in 2023.

The March 2022 lease extension between Buffalo Schools and D'Youville indicated the relationship would end July 1, with the purpose of "sufficient extension to allow the Buffalo Public Schools to find an alternative location for the operation of its Leonardo da Vinci High School," a D'Youville spokesperson said earlier this year.

"It's concerning to me that the plan hasn't been solidified yet," Da Vinci parent Jennifer McKendry said last November, eight months after the extension was first granted. "It concerns me as a parent in watching what my daughter is being tormented with right now."

McKendry said her daughter applied for a transfer in the fall due to Da Vinci's uncertainty, leaving the student in tears for three hours.

Mother-daughter duo Karyn and Allison Brady said in February they were frustrated the district did not alert them about the delay to move into Buffalo State and that there had not yet been a contingency plan. "The question I wanted to ask was, 'How did we get here?' " Karyn Brady said. "Nobody seemed to have an answer for us at that meeting."

Kulik echoed their sentiments last week. "The district wasn't prioritizing Da Vinci from the beginning when they knew this was happening," she said.

Parental concerns have centered on a change in family routine, transportation schedules and late decision-making by the district, which gave Da Vinci families less flexibility in finding an alternative. Parents also have expressed concerns about safety of the new school neighborhood, also a challenge for City Honors in 2009.

"It's not a great neighborhood to have these kids going to," Kulik said.

Hills and Lodinsky said more parent meetings have taken place since the February board meeting between Da Vinci parents and district officials, including Superintendent Tonja M. Williams. Kulik is among several parents who realize the long-term potential at Buffalo State could be worth the wait.

"It's the best fit they could have ever imagined," she said.