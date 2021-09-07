'There's a lot of anxiety': In Niagara Falls, the back-to-school routine is anything but

Kelly Piccirillo's kindergarten students were – mostly – paying close attention to her Tuesday morning.

"I have to teach you what it looks and sounds like when you are going to leave your chair and come to our rug," she said. "Now, that probably seems easy. But you know what? Believe it or not, we're going to practice with it."

It's all part of getting students into a routine. Tuesday was the first day for the 465 students at Niagara Falls Elementary School, which is housing pre-K to second graders this year.

Last year, with pre-K to sixth graders, students learned remotely and in the hybrid model.

"The whole first week, we're going to allow parents to walk their kids to the classroom," Principal Rocco Merino said. "There's a lot of kids new to the school, and talking to parents outside, there's a lot of anxiety."

Back in Piccirillo's classroom on the second floor, the crush of little feet finding their classrooms was over. Here, students were learning the proper way to go from their desk to the brightly colored rug.

"Sometimes we might sit in the shape of a circle on our carpet, so I have to teach you how to do that," she said. "Can you give me a thumbs up if it makes sense to you?"