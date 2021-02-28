...

Andrea Smith sets her alarm for 4:45 a.m. weekday mornings to get ready for school.

"We lay everything out the night before, clothes, backpacks are ready, lunch is packed," she said.

She and her husband, Kyle, get their three children, Phineas, 9; Bennett, 7; and Jensen, 4, up about 6 a.m. to go to Early Bird Child Care before school.

Andrea Smith teaches high school English at Pioneer Central, and Kyle Smith works four 10-hour days at the former West Valley Demonstration Project.

"We're out the door usually by 6:20 a.m.," she said.

It's the start of a hectic day for the Arcade family. A day care staffer accompanies Phineas and Bennett on the short walk to Arcade Elementary for their in-person classes starting at 8:45 a.m. four days a week. Phineas is in fourth grade. Bennett is a second-grader.

Jensen attends Pioneer's universal pre-kindergarten program at Early Bird Child Care five days a week.

The older boys used to spend two days a week doing remote learning at the day care center, but they started back to school four days a week in early February.

Wednesdays are remote days, and Dad has arranged to work from home on those days to juggle the remote learning. "He looked a little tired" on the first day, Andrea Smith said. She is applying to work from home on Wednesdays as well, to help out.

"My boys were thrilled with going back four days," she said.

It's not the ideal, but it's working, and working much better than when school closed in March until the end of the school year.

"It was absolutely awful from Day One through the end of the school year," Andrea Smith said. "I tried so hard to get us into a routine, into a structure, and it just did not work."

The boys were old enough to know things were very different. Their baseball games were canceled and Phineas' running club season ended. And after a while, the children, usually happy, well-adjusted kids who care about school, reacted.

"They refused to do school work, they refused to get on their Zoom meetings," she said. "They screamed, they cried."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It was a scary time for their parents, who finally pulled the plug on remote school.

"We kind of gave up mid-May. I talked to their teachers and said, 'I think we need to be done,' " Andrea Smith said.

Meanwhile, she was also taking care of her high school students, whose emotions ran the gamut from anger to sadness to indifference to apathy and back to anger. They emailed and texted all times of the day, and she felt her role was to counsel them.

"These seniors had their senior year erased rapidly," she said. "One day they were there, and the next day it was all gone."

She was happy to see that school year end, she said.

This year, she is focused on her relationship with her students, to get every bit of connection with them as possible, particularly if in-person learning isn't possible. The district went fully remote for two weeks in December.

Her school day starts at 7:05 a.m., and she picks up her sons between 3:15 p.m. and 3:25 p.m.

"We come home, and the second rat race starts," she said.

It's unpacking the backpacks, throwing the face masks in the laundry, looking at their computers to see what they have for homework, getting the boys outside to play – even in the winter – while she prepares dinner.

Kyle Smith gets home around 6 p.m.

"Then it's basically books and bed," Andrea Smith said.

The kids are in bed by 7 p.m. That's when she logs into her computer to create lesson plans and grade papers. Then there's packing lunches, picking out clothes and getting backpacks ready for the next day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit home for the family. All five were quarantined for two weeks at the start of the school year after being exposed to someone who tested positive. And just weeks later, Andrea Smith was quarantined for two weeks after a positive case in school.

"I Zoomed from my living room right into my classroom," she said.

She has looked into getting the vaccine, and has had several appointments canceled. But with all the setbacks, the school year has been better than last spring for the Smiths.

"My kids, they love their teachers, things are going well for them right now," she said. "They aren't as discouraged with doing what they call 'computer school' because it is tempered with live instruction and relationship."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.