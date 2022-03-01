The school mask mandate is ending everywhere, even Buffalo

The school mask mandate will come to an end Wednesday in districts across New York State, and Buffalo is no longer an exception.

Buffalo's decision to drop the mask requirement was announced late Tuesday after the State Health Department issued guidance following Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement Sunday that the mandate would end Wednesday.

It reverses a declaration by Buffalo school officials Monday night that masks must continue to be worn. New York City schools are requiring masks this week, but other large city school districts, including Albany, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, had decided that masks will be optional.

Buffalo's announcement cited State Health Department recommendations that students, staff and teachers are free to continue wearing masks if they feel more comfortable doing so, if they are immunocompromised or if they have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 in school or elsewhere.