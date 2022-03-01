 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The school mask mandate is ending almost everywhere – except Buffalo
Classroom learning in pandemic (copy) (copy) (copy)

Students in Buffalo Public Schools will be wearing face masks this week, even though Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the mandate would end Wednesday.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

The school mask mandate will come to an end in districts across New York State on Wednesday, with a couple of notable exceptions.

Buffalo is one of them.

Buffalo is one of the few school districts in New York State to require masks. New York City schools also are requiring masks this week, but masks will be optional in other large city school districts, including Albany, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.

The Buffalo district released a statement shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and notified parents Tuesday morning that masks would be required. 

The district said its Medical Advisory Team and Erie County Health Department partners met on the mandate question before making a decision. They considered not only schools but "public transportation vehicles that students may take to report to and from school."

But the county Health Department said on Twitter it had not recommended that Buffalo continue to require masks. It also said that in line with the state announcement and recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Erie County schools are not required to mandate masks in their facilities after today, 3/1."

The county Health Department said in a statement Monday that the shift came because the CDC guidance categorizes all counties with a community Covid-19 level. Erie County is at “medium” based on the new measures, and masks in school are not recommended at that level.

Buffalo said it will make a "science and data-driven decision" on when masks may be removed, using metrics for local Covid-19 rates of transmission over seven days; current pediatric hospitalization rates; and the level of orange, yellow and green, which correspond to the CDC levels of high, medium and low.

The Buffalo district noted that since Erie County is not yet in the lowest level of concern for Covid-19, the district's Medical Advisory Team made its recommendation.

The team will review the three data points Friday and will "share adjustments if needed."

