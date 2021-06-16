The mask mandate is still in effect in schools. Some parents and administrators have had enough

Maria Hunter told her daughter to go to the nurse's office, where the girl was getting her rescue medication when Hunter arrived to take her home.

Meanwhile, her son started feeling ill when he was in gym playing football outside William Street School while wearing a mask. He went to lunch and still felt ill, but improved when he removed his mask to eat and drink at lunch. He returned to a hot classroom without open windows and one fan for the teacher. His teacher asked him how he was doing, realized the child was having trouble breathing, and took him to the nurse's office.

While he was being escorted, the boy "was continually instructed to put his mask back on, despite his obvious struggle to breathe," according to court documents. Maria Hunter got a call from the nurse about 1:15 p.m. that her son was having difficulty breathing and was being treated with his nebulizer. Hunter said she was on the way to the school to pick him up. The nurse called twice more, and said she was calling 911 because he was still struggling to breathe.

Maria and Willard Hunter arrived at the school as their son was getting a third treatment. Paramedics also arrived, and took the boy to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was diagnosed with asthma exacerbation, treated, and released that evening.