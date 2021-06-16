The mask mandate is still in effect in schools. Some parents and administrators have had enough

A Lancaster Central School elementary student suffered an asthma attack after wearing a face mask in school in last week's sweltering heat and was rushed to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.
His sister also had an asthma attack in school the same day, and their parents said the school district will not exempt the children from wearing masks without a doctor's note.
The incident and the legal challenge that followed are reminders that even though the end of the school year is near, and a return to something resembling normalcy is in sight, the battle over wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic has remained a flashpoint.
Most schools are following state guidance that requires students to wear masks in school, but Pioneer Central Superintendent Benjamin Halsey announced June 7 that wearing masks is optional for students, faculty and staff.
"Wearing a mask will be a matter of personal choice," he said in a notice on the district website.
Western New York Students First, a group formed to support fully opening schools for in-person learning, joined 11 other groups around the state demanding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo drop the mask mandate.
"We are fed up," the groups said in a letter to Cuomo. They accused the governor of misleading families, children, educators and administrators and flip-flopping on a decision to lift the mask mandate then clarifying there had been no change.
The parents of the Lancaster students are taking the district to court, and a judge Monday issued a temporary restraining order allowing the children to go to school wearing face shields instead of masks.
Lancaster Central has complied with all state Health Department guidance including mandates on masks, according to a written statement by Superintendent Michael J. Vallely.
"To the extent that any student or employee has medical issues that might prevent him/her from wearing a face mask in accordance with the guidance, the district has at all times accepted medical documentation to that effect and worked with the individual to determine appropriate reasonable accommodations," Vallely said in the statement.
"The DOH guidance doesn't require you get a note from your doctor," said attorney Corey J. Hogan of HoganWillig, who represents the family.
While school is ending soon, Hogan said the underlying issue is next school year. He said several hundred parents have contacted his law firm about challenging the mask mandate in court.
Problems began the morning of June 7 for the daughter of Maria and Willard Hunter. She texted her mother she was "feeling faint, like she was going to throw up, was having difficulty breathing through her mask, and was having anxiety because of all the foregoing," according to court papers. She was in a second-floor art room at Lancaster Middle School where there were no windows open or a fan, and the substitute teacher was not wearing a mask and told students that was because he was 6 feet from them, the court petition states.
Maria Hunter told her daughter to go to the nurse's office, where the girl was getting her rescue medication when Hunter arrived to take her home.
Meanwhile, her son started feeling ill when he was in gym playing football outside William Street School while wearing a mask. He went to lunch and still felt ill, but improved when he removed his mask to eat and drink at lunch. He returned to a hot classroom without open windows and one fan for the teacher. His teacher asked him how he was doing, realized the child was having trouble breathing, and took him to the nurse's office.
While he was being escorted, the boy "was continually instructed to put his mask back on, despite his obvious struggle to breathe," according to court documents. Maria Hunter got a call from the nurse about 1:15 p.m. that her son was having difficulty breathing and was being treated with his nebulizer. Hunter said she was on the way to the school to pick him up. The nurse called twice more, and said she was calling 911 because he was still struggling to breathe.
Maria and Willard Hunter arrived at the school as their son was getting a third treatment. Paramedics also arrived, and took the boy to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was diagnosed with asthma exacerbation, treated, and released that evening.
The Hunters said in court papers they asked their children's pediatrician to provide notes stating they have a medical intolerance for wearing masks, but the doctor's office informed them of "their policy against providing such notes for exemptions to any patients due to the high demand and the office not wanting to be involved with making these types of decisions," according to court papers.
While state Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo issued a temporary restraining order Monday allowing the children to attend school with a face shield instead of a mask, Hogan said the children have remained home. He said they are embarrassed to wear a face shield, and that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend face shields because they are not effective in preventing spread of Covid-19.