The day the Hardy family of Buffalo had long been waiting for arrived on the morning of March 22 when the bus came to pick up young James and take him to school after a year of learning remotely from home.

A month later, on April 26, it would be his sister Briyana who would finally get her chance to return to the classroom.

Both occasions were captured by Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon, who spent the past several months documenting the triumphs and tribulations of remote learning in Buffalo Public Schools while embedded with the family – Jasmine, the mom; Robert, the dad; and kids Briyana, James and Janelle, age 2 – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The return to school was, in some ways, the final chapter in the Hardy’s saga. But in other ways, it was just the beginning, as the kids struggle to catch up.

Like a lot of students during the pandemic, grades have slipped for Briyana, a sophomore at South Park High School. Her mother signed her up for an after-school program to get extra help.

“I’m hoping with her back in school, she gets caught up,” Jasmine said. “I hope she doesn’t have to repeat the 10th grade because there was a pandemic and being on Zoom all the time. Her grades are improving now.”

James, a first grader with special needs, returned to the classroom five days a week at Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction, but he’s still trying to adjust to his new daily schedule inside a classroom. After a year of learning remotely, James has picked up some bad habits and his teachers have trouble getting him to do his work.

“You have to make up a whole year of school,” Jasmine said. “How do you do that in a month and a half?”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.