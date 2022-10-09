The emergence of Indigenous Peoples Day, on calendars and in Buffalo-area classrooms

Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, and New York City on Monday will hold its 40th annual Columbus Day Parade.

But recognition of the October holiday in Western New York has transitioned in recent years from venerating a controversial colonizer to acknowledging the trials of Native populations at the hands of explorers.

On the calendars of local school districts and towns, Indigenous Peoples Day has replaced Columbus Day, with advocates of the change defining Christopher Columbus as a major figure in displacing and enslaving Native Americans through force and brutality – with ripple effects that impact Natives to this day.

A second annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration took place Friday in Niagara Falls State Park, where Niagara River Haudenosaunee Dancers ceremonially raised the Six Nations Wampum. The Haudenosaunee is another name for the Iroquois Confederacy, which comprises six native groups: Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Tuscarora, Oneida and Mohawk.

Saladin Allah, organizer of the Niagara Falls event with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said he can feel power in the movement.

"There is momentum behind these strides which first start with acknowledgement of indigenous people and their plight," Allah said. "The symbolic step of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday and not Columbus Day demonstrates that this is not about Columbus; this is Indigenous-centered."

Joe Biden last year was the first president to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day alongside Columbus Day, a concerted effort to acknowledge the history of wrongful treatment and designate a day to cherish Native culture, according to a White House statement. He repeated similar proclamations this year.

But much of the work in boosting Native inclusion and tradition has come in Western New York classrooms and began long before presidential proclamations.

Within the last five years, students and teachers in school districts with significant Native populations have petitioned boards of education against the Columbus Day designation. Akron Central Schools pivoted to Indigenous Peoples Day in 2015, marking the moment with a ceremony with town officials from Akron and Newstead, as well as members of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation. That was the same year Akron High School's varsity lacrosse team refused to compete against Lancaster due to its opponent's nickname, which many consider a slur against Native Americans.

Niagara Wheatfield made the switch in 2016, while Lake Shore switched to American Heritage Day in 2017 and added a Native American Heritage Month, said Jane Burzynski, a Lake Shore spokesperson.

But changing the name of a holiday and properly retelling a long-damaging narrative are two different tasks, Native advocates said.

Burzynski said Lake Shore has added Seneca language classes for grades 7-12, Native cultural elements in elementary education, a teaching assistant specific for Native American middle and high school students, and Seneca Nation tutors at each building. About 17% of the district's population is of Native descent, she said.

Gowanda Central School District, where about 25% are of Native descent, has recognized Indigenous Peoples Day for years, but further strides have been made, too. Tia Thompson, a senior in Gowanda's Class of 2020, approached the School Board earlier that year about allowing Natives to wear traditional garb rather than a cap and gown for graduation. The board unanimously approved the request.

Lea Golden, director of the Title VI Indian Educational Program for Gowanda, said the district's inclusion of its Native population has improved – especially over the last six or seven years – since when she was a student at Gowanda in the 1980s. "I was excited to stop separation and do celebration," Golden said.

The Title VI program acts as a liaison between home and school for Gowanda's Native population, which comes primarily from the nearby Seneca Nation. Districtwide programming celebrating Native culture includes decorating paper moccasins, traditional food tastings – such as roasted and hulled corn soups in the cafeteria – and displaying the Seneca Nation and Six Nations flags frequently.

Buffalo Public Schools recognizes the Monday holiday as Indigenous Peoples Day and Italian Heritage Day. Still, Allah said it's more than just addressing the holiday's name that matters.

"Some of the most important strides that have been made, and need to be continually made, are beyond celebratory acts on a holiday," said Allah, who emphasized legal indigenous sovereignty, indigenous heritage in education curriculums and support for Native-owned businesses.

Another local event for Indigenous Peoples Day in the Buffalo area is the Slow Roll at 6 p.m. Monday, starting at Big Ditch Brewing Company. The Indigenous Peoples' Day Ride will include stops at Prospect Park and Forest Lawn to reflect on the legacies of Columbus and Red Jacket, the Revolutionary War-era Seneca chief.