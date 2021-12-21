Test-to-stay: What happened when Grand Island offered rapid tests in school

Students who are close contacts are told they must quarantine for 10 days, which means they could miss up to eight days of school in a year following the 2020-21 school year that meant remote learning for many students. But if they test negative, they can stay in school.

Vaccinated students do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

Parents and school leaders contend that most of the "close contacts" never get sick, and could be learning inside school buildings. Instead, they are forced to stay home, often with sparse contact with their teachers. And their parents have had to take off work or find another care giver for them during the quarantine.

Graham said around 70 children were tested in the program that started Dec. 6. Their parents bring them into school before classes start to take a rapid antigen test. Results are known within minutes. If they are negative, the student stays in school. If there is a positive result, the student goes home with a parent.

The district estimates the program saved 1,152 in-school instructional hours for the students through Monday.

A small number of parents decided not to take part, Graham said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.