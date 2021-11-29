Test-to-stay Covid program going in Grand Island schools as officials demand statewide action

News that Erie County will pilot a test-to-stay program in the Grand Island School District next week comes as a relief to many people who say that the current quarantine rules for unvaccinated students are too restrictive.

In fact, 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties have asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to implement a test-to-stay program across the entire state.

“We need to keep children who are healthy in school instead of unnecessarily excluding them from school,” the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association wrote to Hochul on Saturday.

The enthusiasm is not universal. The leader of the state’s second-largest school district said that while he supports keeping students in school as much as possible, there are too many details regarding the program that have yet to be worked through.

“I have more questions than I have answers,” Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said. “If you’re only going to pilot it next week in one little district, how long does it take to ramp up? And by the time that happens, where will Omicron and the other variants be?"

Schools on edge as Covid-19 infections rise Twenty-one months after schools first shut their doors for what was hoped would only be a few weeks, parents are shuddering that the unthinkable might again happen: That schools might be shut down for weeks at a time.