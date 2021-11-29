Test-to-stay Covid program going in Grand Island schools as officials demand statewide action

News that Erie County will pilot a test-to-stay program in the Grand Island School District next week comes as a relief to many people who say that the current quarantine rules for unvaccinated students are too restrictive.
In fact, 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties have asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to implement a test-to-stay program across the entire state.
“We need to keep children who are healthy in school instead of unnecessarily excluding them from school,” the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association wrote to Hochul on Saturday.
The enthusiasm is not universal. The leader of the state’s second-largest school district said that while he supports keeping students in school as much as possible, there are too many details regarding the program that have yet to be worked through.
“I have more questions than I have answers,” Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said. “If you’re only going to pilot it next week in one little district, how long does it take to ramp up? And by the time that happens, where will Omicron and the other variants be?"
Twenty-one months after schools first shut their doors for what was hoped would only be a few weeks, parents are shuddering that the unthinkable might again happen: That schools might be shut down for weeks at a time.
Even Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, who signed off on the Grand Island program, has her reservations. She noted that neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the New York State Health Department recommend that schools adopt test-to-stay, although state officials have said that schools may do so.
By the time a student tests positive for Covid-19, it is possible that they have already spread the virus.
“In many ways, this testing is too late,” Burstein said. “From a public health perspective, the most powerful impact is in vaccination as a primary prevention strategy, as it reduces the risk of moderate and severe infection and risks of transmission.”
County to provide tests
At this point, Burstein said, a countywide test-to-stay program “is simply not feasible,” so a pilot program makes sense.
"Right now, we are busy collecting information to make sure that if we do decide to impart on a test-to-stay that we will have the best plan possible," said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
“To do it right, we have to find out what works, how we can improve and what our schools can expect,” she said.
Currently, unvaccinated students who are identified as a close contact with someone in school who tests positive for Covid-19 are required to quarantine for 10 days from the time of exposure. Vaccinated students do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
A growing number of parents in Western New York have been complaining to local school officials that asymptomatic children are missing too much school when they have come into close contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19. Some students have been quarantined multiple times since the beginning of the school year, but have not tested positive at any point.
The pilot program will begin Monday for Grand Island students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Students who are not fully vaccinated and become a close contact of someone in school who tests positive for Covid-19 will have a rapid test at the start of each day. If the student tests negative, they will be able to attend school that day.
The test-to-stay procedure would require students who wish to avoid quarantine to test negative for Covid-19 in a rapid test each day for seven days after potential exposure to an infected individual.
In the interest of “maximizing in-school attendance” for students, Burstein said, the county will provide tests, staff training, contact tracing support and data analysis, using federal grant money earmarked for school testing and vaccination.
The school district will be responsible for testing, getting parental consent and collecting data. Grand Island has contracted with Buffalo Homecare Inc. to provide staff for testing and data entry.
“The test-to-stay strategy will maximize time learning in the classroom; provide important social, nutritional and mental health supports; and maintain routines for families who struggle with child care and transportation,” Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham said.
Questions in Buffalo
Cash, the Buffalo superintendent, said that, like his colleagues in the suburban school districts, he wants as many students as possible to continue learning in person as long as possible.
But he’s not sure that test-to-stay is the way to do that.
In the spring of 2021, schools were conducting their own Covid-19 tests of students and staff using rapid testing. Results came back within 15 minutes, but there were sometimes false positives.
That’s why this school year, Buffalo has been using PCR tests, which are more reliable, but more time-consuming.
“The test-to-stay is not going to be using the PCR test,” Cash said. “They’re going to be using the rapid test. I don’t understand the excitement about it.”
Beyond those concerns, it would be complicated to tackle the logistics of implementing a test-to-stay program in a district as large as Buffalo, which has more than 10 times as many students as Grand Island.
“When you’re a small district and you only have a few cases each day, you can probably subcontract out and keep up with that,” Cash said. “But when you look at our numbers, it becomes exponentially more difficult. We’re talking about more than 60 schools. We had over 500 Covid cases just in the month of November.”