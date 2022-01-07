Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed

Some schools in Erie County are poised to begin a program next week aimed at keeping children who would otherwise have to quarantine because of Covid-19 in school.

Erie County Health Department officials met with more than 150 administrators, superintendents and nurses from public, charter and private schools Friday afternoon to explain how the "test-to-stay" program will work.

Erie County rolls out test-to-stay program for all schools as Covid-19 cases skyrocket Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced Tuesday that Erie County will now work with schools throughout the county to implement a Covid-19-testing program to keep children who might have been exposed to Covid-19 from being sent home to quarantine.

The program allows unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive to take a rapid test every morning before school during the five-day quarantine period. If the student tests negative, he or she can remain in school. If the test is positive, the child continues the quarantine at home.

Parents and educators have been pushing for the program for months because of the high number of children who have been quarantined and missed school – some multiple times – and who never got sick.

"We have to make sure schools are open five days a week and we pave the way to make sure every healthy child can be in school," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association.

Erie County to expand test-to-stay school program and distribute rapid tests Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz have announced that the state would provide more rapid tests for schools to move the test-to-stay program forward, as well providing them to counties to distribute to the general public.