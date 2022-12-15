Ten years after Sandy Hook, local schools have increased efforts to prevent violence

In the aftermath of the deadliest elementary school mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut 10 years ago, several victims' family members turned their tragic loss into what they call a "moment of transformation."

It's a transformation that local educators hope will help children in Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Erie 2 BOCES has partnered with Sandy Hook Promise to bring its Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to its eight educational sites and most of its 27 component school districts.

"After surveying districts and looking at systems, the Sandy Hook Anonymous Reporting System was the only one that had multiple platforms for reporting and was available 24 hours, 365 days per year," said Matthew McGarrity, assistant superintendent for management services. "The system also places reporting capabilities in the hands of students and adults."

The program is designed to teach educators and students in middle and high school life-long skills that will help them identify people who are at risk of harmful behavior.

After they identify at-risk behavior, students are taught to tell a trusted adult, use the anonymous reporting system or call 911.

The program is another response to the question of how to prevent mass shootings that became an issue after two teens shot 13 students at Columbine High School in 1999 and then killed themselves. New York State enacted Schools Against Violence in Education, or SAVE legislation, that focused on measuring school violence.

Following the carnage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut 2012, in which 27 people including 20 children were killed, the state created the Safe Schools Task Force that developed three dozen recommendations on social emotional learning and quality and character of school life. The focus changed to hardening schools and hiring school resource officers after 17 students and staff were killed and 17 were injured by a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, according to the state Education Department.

Schools have secured main entrances with locked outer and inner doors, camera systems, safety teams, drills and procedures to check in visitors. They are working on classroom doors that lock automatically during an emergency, and some are adding metal detectors and weapons detection systems.

Sandy Hook Promise aims to build on those physical changes by focusing on the human element behind these shootings. It is a national, nonprofit organization co-founded by the parents of two children and the husband of an educator killed. It said through its program, 378 lives have been saved with crisis interventions and 96 acts of violence with a weapon have been prevented. Also, 11 planned school shootings have been prevented.

"Our intent is to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation. By empowering youth to 'know the signs' and uniting all people who value the protection of children, we can take meaningful actions in schools, homes, and communities to prevent gun violence and stop the tragic loss of life," the group said on its website.

Anonymous tips can be reported on a mobile app, website or 24-hour crisis hotline for schools.

The program is funded through a grant from the federal Justice Department and Sandy Hook Promise.

Erie 2 BOCES is in the process of training district team members and students, McGarrity said. It is the first time a BOCES has led an initiative of this scale in the state, according to Erie 2 BOCES.