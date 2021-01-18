Teachers union wants more details on safety plans before Buffalo schools reopen

While Rumore said safety of the buildings is priority No. 1, the union has been raising issues on several fronts, including why all teachers are required to report when only certain grade levels will be phased in first. There also are questions about how the district is handling requests for teacher accommodations and how teachers will manage both the students in the classroom and their classmates learning remotely at the same time.

The school district is planning to phase-in a return to the classroom beginning Feb. 1, starting with students in grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and those identified with highest needs.

Superintendent Kriner Cash and his staff spent three hours this past week outlining reopening plans to the Buffalo School Board and answering questions, after which he felt there was “tacit support” for moving forward Feb. 1.

Cash, who has been extremely reluctant to open schools amid the pandemic, said that he still wants a recommendation from the district’s medical director, Dr. Dennis Kuo, and a more formal approval from the Board of Education before moving forward. He expects that discussion to happen this coming week.