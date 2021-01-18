Teachers union wants more details on safety plans before Buffalo schools reopen

Masks. Check.
Hand sanitizer. Check.
Infrared thermometers. Check.
Officials in Buffalo Public Schools said the district is stocked with the supplies it needs to reopen schools next month amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the teachers want assurances.
The Buffalo Teachers Federation, which challenged the district in court when it considered reopening in the fall, is once again voicing concerns about the safety of school buildings prior to an anticipated reopening on Feb. 1.
The BTF sent a letter to the district on Friday citing a survey of teachers from 27 schools – less than half the district – that reported “disturbing” health and safety conditions at some of the buildings. Among the concerns are a lack of personal protection equipment, available custodial supplies and adequate ventilation in the buildings in order to resume in-person classes.
“I would hope the superintendent and the board will take a closer look at this even if there is just one school that has serious concerns, like airflow or ventilation,” said Philip Rumore, the longtime BTF president.
The union asked that by next Friday the district provide further details that its concerns will be addressed.
“Otherwise," Rumore said, "we will be forced to go to court and prevent people from entering those buildings until we can be sure they are safe for everybody.”
The union already tried that – unsuccessfully – in September. That was when the BTF objected to the district ordering teachers to report to school at least two days a week while students were learning remotely from home.
In that case, a State Supreme Court judge denied the union’s request because the BTF didn’t provide “clear and convincing” evidence that there was a health and safety issue.
“All the teachers want to be back with their kids," Rumore said. “However, I think the overwhelming majority don’t want to go back until it is safe for all to be back in the building.”
District officials paint a far different picture and told the Board of Education this past week that the school buildings would be in ship-shape and ready to go next month.
Jim Weimer, the district’s chief operating officer, said the district has a two-month supply of personal protection equipment on hand. That includes adult and child face coverings, gloves, face shields, hand sanitizer, wipes, goggles, handheld temperature readers and Plexiglas partitions.
“As a district we have been preparing our facilities to reopen since school closed last March,” Elena Cala, a district spokeswoman, said in an email.
“The district has ample supply of PPE and cleaning supplies,” Cala said. “The BPS has developed cleaning and sanitization protocols according to CDC and (Erie County Department of Health) standards that will keep our students and staff safe as they return to in-person instruction."
While Rumore said safety of the buildings is priority No. 1, the union has been raising issues on several fronts, including why all teachers are required to report when only certain grade levels will be phased in first. There also are questions about how the district is handling requests for teacher accommodations and how teachers will manage both the students in the classroom and their classmates learning remotely at the same time.
The school district is planning to phase-in a return to the classroom beginning Feb. 1, starting with students in grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and those identified with highest needs.
Superintendent Kriner Cash and his staff spent three hours this past week outlining reopening plans to the Buffalo School Board and answering questions, after which he felt there was “tacit support” for moving forward Feb. 1.
Cash, who has been extremely reluctant to open schools amid the pandemic, said that he still wants a recommendation from the district’s medical director, Dr. Dennis Kuo, and a more formal approval from the Board of Education before moving forward. He expects that discussion to happen this coming week.
“If that’s what Dr. Kuo says we can do and if the board wants me to do this for the children, that’s what I’m going to do,” Cash said. “I’m not going to buck it. But it still will be guided by science.”
Cash also said he’s inquiring about whether the district can somehow provide easier access to the Covid-19 vaccine for some 4,000 district teachers and administrators. Educators are among the groups able to take advantage of the limited supply of the vaccine, but the state’s rollout of its vaccine distribution system continues to be plagued with problems.