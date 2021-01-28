Teachers heading to court to block Buffalo schools from reopening

The union representing thousands of Buffalo teachers said Thursday it would seek legal action to prevent the reopening of city schools on Monday.
That announcement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation president, Philip Rumore, came shortly after union leaders met with district officials for two to three hours Thursday afternoon to discuss health and safety concerns being raised at some of the school buildings.
While district officials described the meeting as “productive,” it apparently wasn’t enough to pacify the union.
Rumore released a three-paragraph statement late Thursday saying the union would proceed with court action, which the long-time union president has been threatening the past couple of weeks as the district draws closer to reopening classrooms for the first time since March.
“To ensure that our schools/sites provide for a healthful and safe return, the BTF will seek court action to prevent the unsafe return of students and staff until such time as the serious safety and health issues have been corrected,” Rumore said in the statement.
Legal counsel for the school district said late Thursday that it had not received any formal notification from the courts about the pending legal action. It was unclear if that would come Friday. Rumore could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Buffalo Public Schools, the last local district to keep its doors closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin phasing students back into the classroom on Monday, starting with students in pre-K through second grades, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each school identified with the highest needs.
Two weeks ago, the BTF sent a letter to the district citing “disturbing” health and safety conditions, such as improper daily cleaning and ventilation at some of the older buildings. The union asked the district to provide a report detailing how health and safety concerns have been addressed at each school.
Last week, the BTF put the school district on notice when 80 members of the union’s Council of Delegates voted unanimously to call on Superintendent Kriner Cash to reconsider the decision to open schools.
“All teachers miss their students and want to be back with them,” Rumore said in Thursday's statement. “However, they want to be confident that the teaching and learning conditions are and remain safe for their students, parents, staff, community and themselves.
“We have sent information to the district in an effort to work with them to resolve serious safety and health concerns. Some health concerns have been addressed; however the teachers at each school/site have not received written assurance that the safety and health issues they have raised at their school/site have been addressed.”
This isn't the first time the union has tried to block schools from reopening.
The BTF raised similar objections in September when it asked State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III for an injunction to prevent the district from requiring teachers to work from school two days a week. In that case, Sedita denied the request because the union did not provide conclusive evidence of health and safety concerns.
District officials met with union leaders for two to three hours Thursday to answer a number of questions on a number of topics involving reopening, said Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the district. Health and safety, instruction and how the district is addressing accommodations for teachers were among the issues addressed.
“We felt it was a productive meeting,” he said. “The district spent the time going through and answering any and all the BTF questions that they had."
The superintendent toured several of the city schools this week and is confident the district is prepared to reopen safely and responsibly, Kuzma added.
“It’s our expectation that the teachers will be there on Monday to warmly greet our students as we know our teachers are looking forward to doing,” he said.