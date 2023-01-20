Teacher rep says fights at McKinley show unrest after principal transferred

A day after news came out that the principal of McKinley High School had been transferred, videos of students fighting inside the school were shared with Buffalo media from an unidentified email account.

In one clip, a recording of an Instagram story by user @ThaRealJayStackz, at least two security personnel attempted to separate students, some of whom had wrestled each other to the ground or were pushed up against a railing in a hallway.

Several teachers at McKinley said they were familiar with the videos. And a representative of the teachers connected Thursday's fights and student unrest with the decision to transfer Principal Moustafa Khalil midyear to an elementary school.

Khalil has not been in the building since Jan. 13, several teachers confirmed, and Terence Jenkins, assigned to take over McKinley, is not scheduled to start until Jan. 30. Jenkins would be the fifth principal at the school in the last three years.

Andrea Augello, the Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate and senior English teacher at McKinley, said students on Thursday took advantage of the void in leadership.

"When the kids heard that Moose wasn't here, there were all manner of, 'Oh, (expletive), this gonna be poppin',' and 'Imma wile out today,' flying out of kids' mouths," Augello said.

Augello described a day of fighting that "just didn't stop."

"So many kids were involved and there were so many kids in the area of the fight that it just felt more unsafe than most anything else this year," Augello said in a message Thursday night. "Adults were well outnumbered, not just by the mine of students in the area, but by the number of students who were fighting."

District spokesperson Ka'Ron Barnes confirmed the district responded to an incident at McKinley.

"This District was informed of today’s incident, and it was taken very seriously," Barnes said in a statement. "The matter was responded to swiftly and appropriately. Extra support was provided and remained at dismissal to assure that the matter remained de-escalated."

The School Board on Wednesday approved Khalil's transfer over the objections of teachers. Augello said the same day that teachers were outraged at the decision and want Khalil to be returned to his post. She shared results of a quick poll sent to the school's 88 teachers: 42 of the 46 who responded are in favor of Khalil remaining as McKinley principal.

District Superintendent Tonja M. Williams is scheduled to meet with the eight teachers, including Augello, who wrote a letter earlier this week demanding Khalil be returned to his position as McKinley principal because he was making progress turning around a school with the history of violence, including a shooting-stabbing in the school parking lot in February that hospitalized a 14-year-old student and security officer a few days before Khalil was appointed. Williams agreed to the meeting before Thursday's fights occurred.

Khalil, who was appointed principal two days after the stabbing-shooting, served less than a year in the role. In a document of personnel changes presented to and voted on by the School Board Wednesday night, Khalil will be transferred from McKinley to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence, which enrolls prekindergarten through eighth grade.

The district in a statement Wednesday said both Khalil and Jenkins, who is set to leave Waterfront Elementary in the corresponding change, were being moved to "school communities where their talent and experience may best be utilized, and we look forward to them continuing to thrive and grow in their new respective assignments."