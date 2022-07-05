Sweet Home struggles to get kids back in cafeterias

Sweet Home elementary students spent two years eating lunch in their classrooms.

First it was due to Covid-19 restrictions, but now it's because of a space crunch.

And now parents of Sweet Home elementary students say it's time to get the kids out of the classroom and back to the lunch room.

Students in most other schools were eating in their cafeterias for months, after Covid-19 restrictions eased.

"We really just want to shout from the rooftops our kids need to be back eating in the school cafeterias," parent Bill Vaughan told the School Board.

He said parents understood why the schools pivoted during the pandemic. But he said watching a movie in a classroom during lunch, or looking at their iPads, is not good for their social and emotional health.

"More than ever we should be getting our children off their screens, interacting with each other. This is the age where they learn how to navigate friendships, relationships, difficult times - that’s a part of growing up. They're not going to learn that from a screen," he said.

But Sweet Home administrators say it's not that easy in the district's four elementary schools, and part of the reason is how the district handled Covid-19 schooling.

Elementary students in Sweet Home did not have to grapple with hybrid learning, which meant going to school for part of the week while learning from home for the rest of the week.

Instead, the district had students in the elementary buildings full-time in the fall of 2020. When the pandemic hit, the district decreased class sizes in the elementary schools to allow for social distancing. That meant adding sections and utilizing every available space in the buildings.

Music and art rooms and special education spaces were turned into classrooms, and those special subjects moved to cafeterias.

"It created spacing issues throughout the district," Superintendent Michael V. Ginestre said.

The other factor is a space crunch in most of the elementary schools. Space is so tight at Maplemere Elementary there are two mobile classrooms at the school.

The district has added 16 elementary classrooms since 2019, and it gained 69 additional elementary students over the same period, he said.

And since students still have additional needs because of the pandemic, the district does not want to increase class sizes. It also is in the process of moving universal prekindergarten classes into the schools.

"It's not an easy fix," Board President Marianne Jasen said.

Parents pleaded with the School Board last month to get the children out of the classrooms for lunch.

Vaughan urged the board to be creative, suggesting large tents be erected outside the schools where children could eat lunch in the fall and the spring.

And teacher Margaret McDonald agreed with him that students need to get to the cafeteria.

"They need to start moving, they need to start communicating, they need to start playing with their peers," McDonald said, adding that she dealt with tears, shouts and tattles on a daily basis.

Administrators had recommended the children stay in their rooms for lunch for the next school year, but board members asked them to look into how to get them into the cafeterias.

Each school will convene committees to explore what an ideal lunch experience for all students is and where alternative and/or rotating spots lunches could take place. They also will look at teacher concerns about having lunches in classrooms.

"I would say by Aug. 23 board meeting we're going to have some ideas of what we're going to do," Ginestre said.

The long-term plan involves creating a district-wide building use committee that will look at census and birth statistics to determine future enrollment trends. The committee would report back to the School Board in January or February with suggestions on building utilization.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.