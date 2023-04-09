A state audit says Sweet Home School District collected more taxes than needed and was not transparent with taxpayers.

The conclusions of this audit are similar to one done of the district and issued in 2016. However, the district has taken exception to the state's conclusion that officials "were not transparent with taxpayers."

The budget process is an open one, and all details are made public, School Board President Marianne Jasen said in a letter to the office of state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

She said the use of fund balance and reserves are included in the budget material and discussed at budget workshops. The budgets have been at or below the tax cap since its inception, and she noted that the community has passed Sweet Home budgets for the last 45 years in a row, with an average passing rate of 75% or more in the last five years.

"These are all indicators that the district treats our taxpayers with respect," she said in the letter responding to the audit.

The audit covered the period from July 1, 2018, to July 14, 2022.

The audit said that over the four years:

Appropriations were overestimated by $13.4 million and sales tax revenue was underestimated by $3.4 million.

Recalculated surplus fund balance exceeded the statutory limit by $7.2 million.

The School Board unnecessarily appropriated $2.4 million of fund balance each year and real property taxes were increased by $4.5 million or 9.7%.

Jasen noted that for much of the audit period, the school district was dealing with the unknowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"During this time period, New York State threatened mid-year state aid cuts of 20% and in fact withheld aid from school districts as part of the response to the pandemic. Additionally, the pandemic had significant impact on our staffing, particularly in the service related fields," she wrote.

When districts went to remote learning, costs were down, she said. And sales tax revenues were underestimated because spending habits during the pandemic were uncertain, she said.

Jasen said the district will continue to use appropriated fund balance as a budgeting tool.

"But we'll strive to efficiently manage the budget and access as many revenue sources as possible so as to limit its use in any given year," she wrote.