Suspended McKinley principal paid $606,000 as effort to fire her drags on

The Buffalo Public Schools placed a high-profile, polarizing high school principal on paid administrative leave in May 2017.

In January 2018, after McKinley High School Principal Crystal Boling-Barton petitioned a judge to get her job back, the district revealed it was investigating possible misuse of school funds.

By December 2019, the district began an effort to fire Boling-Barton – a slow process under the best of circumstances that has all but ground to a halt amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the district and Boling-Barton have yet to hold a single hearing on the termination effort. The sides most recently had a session scheduled for next month but the arbitrator backed out of the case and they haven't agreed on a replacement.

Meanwhile, the district has paid Boling-Barton $606,000 during her nearly 4½-year suspension.

"We have been unable to move the needle on the expedition of the 3020-a for Crystal Boling-Barton," district spokeswoman Elena Cala said in an email, referring to the section of education law that governs this process. "We feel it has been dragged out to the financial detriment of the district."