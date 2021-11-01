Suspended McKinley principal paid $606,000 as effort to fire her drags on

The Buffalo Public Schools placed a high-profile, polarizing high school principal on paid administrative leave in May 2017.
In January 2018, after McKinley High School Principal Crystal Boling-Barton petitioned a judge to get her job back, the district revealed it was investigating possible misuse of school funds.
By December 2019, the district began an effort to fire Boling-Barton – a slow process under the best of circumstances that has all but ground to a halt amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In fact, the district and Boling-Barton have yet to hold a single hearing on the termination effort. The sides most recently had a session scheduled for next month but the arbitrator backed out of the case and they haven't agreed on a replacement.
Meanwhile, the district has paid Boling-Barton $606,000 during her nearly 4½-year suspension.
"We have been unable to move the needle on the expedition of the 3020-a for Crystal Boling-Barton," district spokeswoman Elena Cala said in an email, referring to the section of education law that governs this process. "We feel it has been dragged out to the financial detriment of the district."
Boling-Barton, though, has seen progress in a complaint she filed against the district, accusing Superintendent Kriner Cash and other leaders of discrimination and harassment. The state Division of Human Rights, which is overseeing this proceeding, has held nine hearings through last week.
One of Boling-Barton's lawyers said his client, too, is frustrated at the pace of the legal actions and would welcome the chance to go back to work.
"Ultimately, at some point, we're quite confident to have her vindicated and returned to school," attorney Robert L. Boreanaz told The Buffalo News.
The Boling-Barton 3020-a proceedings, referring to the state law granting due process protections to tenured educators before they can be disciplined or terminated, date back to 2017.
That's when the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of a gay McKinley student against the district and the high school accusing them of discriminating against LGBTQ+ students.
The district ended up settling with the NYCLU, which dropped the suit. But Boling-Barton, who had served as McKinley's principal since 1987 and denied discriminating against anyone, did not return to the school.
Instead, she became the target of a wider district probe involving the purported misuse of funds during her time as principal.
When Boling-Barton asked a judge to force the school district to reinstate her in January 2018, district lawyers revealed an ongoing investigation that focused on African American artifacts she purchased for the school over the years using $22,000 in student-activity funds.
By December 2019, the district said it was beginning 3020-a proceedings to fire Boling-Barton after finding a financial management system at McKinley “rife with irregularities” and accusing Barton of mishandling or misusing $9,556 in funds, mainly over a three-year period.
Boling-Barton, through her attorney, denied any wrongdoing and the Erie County District Attorney's Office did not file charges after investigating the matter.
Boreanaz and Boling-Barton's supporters say she's a tough, at times intimidating, principal targeted by senior district leadership because she's a union president who isn't afraid to speak her mind.
Boling-Barton and the district soon agreed on a hearing officer, who scheduled the matter to begin in April 2020.
When the pandemic forced the cancellation of that date, according to Cala, the hearing officer set a new hearing date for December 2020. When Covid-19 cases began rising at that time, the New York City-based officer canceled that hearing date, too.
In March, he scheduled the hearing to begin this November, but in June he told both parties he was withdrawing from the case. This means they now have to find a new hearing officer acceptable to both sides.
While Boreanz said the two sides must cooperate on that, Cala said the district has reached out to Boling-Barton's attorney to begin this new selection process but hasn't heard back from him.
As the termination proceedings drag on, Boling-Barton remains suspended with pay while an acting principal fills her position at McKinley.
"Paid administrative leave is statutory while 3020-a proceedings are pending," Cala wrote. "The district wants an expeditious end to this hearing."
Boreanaz said the district could have kept Boling-Barton on the job this whole time.
"They don't have to have her out on suspension while this is pending," he told The Buffalo News. "That's their choice."
He also said the district has not raised any additional issues with her work performance since beginning the 3020-a process.
"The district has looked at Mrs. Barton with a very close eye and has left no stone unturned," Boreanaz said. "They haven't brought anything against her besides these baseless charges regarding misappropriation of funds."
While the district's effort to fire Boling-Barton has languished, she's moving ahead with the complaint she filed with the state Division of Human Rights that, among other allegations, accuses Cash of sexual harassment and the district of age, gender and racial discrimination.
Cash and the district say the accusations have no merit and they're meant to distract from the district's own legal proceedings.
Hearings into the complaint began Dec. 2, 2019. The two most recent hearings, the eighth and ninth sessions, were held Oct. 18 and 19, according to a division spokesman, and the next two hearings are set for March 30 and 31.
It's not clear whether more hearings will be needed before, eventually, the administrative law judge conducting the hearings issues a decision.
Boling-Barton's attorney in the Division of Human Rights complaint, Lindy Korn, declined to comment.
Boling-Barton declined to comment for this article through Boreanaz. She remains president of the Buffalo Council of School Administrators union, which, per standard practice, is providing legal representation for Boling-Barton as she fights the district's efforts to fire her.
Boreanaz said she keeps in touch with a broad network of colleagues, remains active in the community and is keeping a positive outlook about her situation.
"She would prefer to be working and leading a school, as a principal, as she's done for the past 30-plus years," Boreanaz said. "She is an outstanding principal – well-respected in the district, by not only her colleagues but the students – and that's where she needs to be."