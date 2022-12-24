Survey by parent group shows opposition to changing start times at Buffalo Public Schools

Parents in the Buffalo school district overwhelmingly oppose a proposed mid-year change to the start and end times of the school day, according to a survey taken by the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.

Monica Stephens, a parent member of the organization, shared the results of the group's online survey of Buffalo Public Schools parents at Wednesday's school board meeting: 86% of 337 parents surveyed did not support a change in bell times.

The district's bell-time proposal, pitched to public officials by Samuel Radford III's Buffalo Education Equity Task Force, would shift school starts for K-8 schools and a few high schools from 8 and 9 a.m. to 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., with three corresponding dismissal times, so bus drivers could complete multiple routes in the morning and afternoon. The proposal's supporters have said such a schedule would solve the district's bus-driver shortage crisis in one fell swoop.

In response to Stephens' message, Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said she trusted the surveys distributed earlier this school year by the Operation Sunrise Transportation Committee, a group of stakeholders that in July was asked to identify potential solutions to the shortage of bus drivers.

"What we heard, overwhelmingly, from thousands of parents is that they want their children to have equitable opportunities in schools to be successful. They want their children to have the opportunity to participate in afterschool and modified sports, and to not be on buses for extended periods of time," Williams said.

Because of the bus driver shortage, only K-8 students who walk to school or have their own transportation can participate in afterschool programs. The superintendent invited Stephens to join Operation Sunrise to hear from more parents.

"What I'm disappointed with is that it sounds like the superintendent is not interested in listening to data, and she's not interested in listening to parents," Stephens said after the meeting. "She's relying on this very small group of parents who are also charter school advocates, rather than listening to the parents in the district. She represented the (BPTO) survey as feelings, that our parents might feel this way, and we are presenting her with data. It's her choice to listen to data or listen to the anecdotes put out by charter school advocates."

The BPTO, one of six groups represented in the district's Parent Congress, delivered more metrics from its report. Asked to rate the district's recent bus service from 1-5, with five being the best, the average score was 4.1, the BPTO said. From 266 parent comments in the Google form, the BPTO determined three general reasons for objecting to new start times: financial loss for family, disruption of family schedules and unnecessary strain for parents.

"Do you quit your job or do you pull your child out of school?" Stephens asked.

Stephens, whose 6-year-old son is a student in the district, said she believes the push for the three bell times is being amplified by advocates for charter schools. Parents who would be adversely affected by a bell-time change might move their children to a school with a more favorable schedule, she explained.

Six percent of parents' responses in the BPTO survey said the bell-time change should be implemented immediately, while 5% responded in favor of implementing the change before next school year.

Mayor Byron Brown, Rep. Chris Jacobs and the Buffalo Common Council announced their support for implementation of the three-bell system, although none wields the authority to implement it. The Erie County Legislature late last week decided not to pass a resolution on bell times, but instead sent it to committee.

The Education Equity Task Force has called for Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency to allow Buffalo Superintendent Tonja M. Williams to bypass the Teachers Federation and institute the change. The Buffalo Teachers Federation, led by president Phil Rumore, does not want the three-bell system implemented until teachers' questions are answered.

School start times – as part of ongoing contract negotiations between the district and the teachers union – also complicate matters, the union has said.

While 337 perspectives is a small sample from parents of roughly 29,000 Buffalo students who use yellow bus transportation, Stephens said she believes the BPTO survey accurately reflects overall parent thinking.

"I do think we got a very good cross-section of parents – I think some of that was the particular schools that did send it out for us on listservs and email lists," said Stephens, an assistant professor at the University at Buffalo.

"The BTF has already said, 'No,' and we as parents are saying, 'No," Stephens said.