Superintendents want state guidelines for fall out by next week

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said this week there's no reason why schools should not fully open this fall, given the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York.
Local superintendents are planning on it, but they want to know by the end of next week what regulations, requirements and guidelines the state Health and Education departments will have.
Last year, state guidance for reopening schools shuttered by the pandemic in the spring came out in August, and educators scrambled to come up with plans that incorporated all the health and safety recommendations.
"It was hard," said Hamburg Central School District Superintendent Michael Cornell. "When you're planning with tight timelines and doing so in a crucible of difficult circumstances, it doesn't always lead to the best decision making."
Cornell, who also is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, and two other leaders of the organization sent a letter to the governor Monday. It asks for the state to issue guidance for the new school year by June 4.
"Planning for the school year that begins in September happens in March, April and May," Cornell said. "By the time we get to June we're putting the finishing touches on it because the vast majority of employees leave for the summer."
The governor said the state will set a statewide policy that will govern all school districts, but he did not say when it would be released.
"If you ask me today, by the current trajectory that we are on, I think there's no reason why every school shouldn't be open in September," Cuomo said.
Cornell said superintendents want children, staff and families to leave school in June knowing what the plan is for September. That includes knowing whether face masks will be required, or whether 6 feet of social distancing will be required for lunch, gym and music classes.
"At a time of volatility and uncertainty, when we can carve out clarity for people, we have an obligation to do that," Cornell said.
The letter from the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association also states a fully remote option for parents who are "uncomfortable" sending children to schools is costly and unnecessary. But the group said districts would offer a full complement of learning to students who have documentation that attending in-person school would be dangerous for them.
Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said Buffalo plans to have students in school five days a week this fall, but will offer the option of starting the school year with fully-remote learning.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday all city schools would be open five days a week in September, with no remote option.
Cuomo said Monday remote learning worked for some students, but others paid a heavy price for not being in school buildings.