Superintendents association wants input with state ed on fully reopening schools

School superintendents aren’t ready to predict when all students will be able to return to the classroom five days a week.

But for first time, they are weighing in on the discussion.

In a letter to the state Education Department, the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association asked that the region’s superintendents be included in this dialogue, which has been gaining steam in recent weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases declines.

The association, in a four-page letter sent last week to state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, urged the department “to actively engage with school superintendents as you consider when, and the conditions under which, you might consider making significant changes to your guidance to school districts.”

“We’re not saying they should start the conversation tomorrow. We’re not saying they should start the conversation next week,” said Michael Cornell, president of the region’s superintendents association. “But at some point, there’s going to be a conversation about a way forward and we’d like to be a part of that conversation.”

Doing so would help avoid the “volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity” that have become the hallmarks of the Covid-era, the letter said.