SUNY to open second Covid-19 testing lab at UB South Campus

The state university system will open a Covid-19 testing lab on the University at Buffalo's South Campus, giving the system a second such facility and nearly doubling its capacity to process tests, Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday in Buffalo.

The UB testing lab, set to open in March, will enable the State University of New York to process about 350,000 Covid-19 tests per week, up from the current 200,000, and will allow the system to test students weekly instead of every other week, Malatras said in the Student Union on UB's North Campus.

The UB lab, like an existing one at the SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, will use a saliva test that officials say is highly accurate. Results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

SUNY officials said they hope to eventually make testing available to the wider community, as well.

The announcement comes as SUNY students are scheduled to resume in-person classes Monday. Officials expect fewer than 200,000 students to be on SUNY campuses across the state, compared to more than 400,000 before the pandemic hit.

