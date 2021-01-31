 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUNY to open second Covid-19 testing lab at UB South Campus
0 comments
top story

SUNY to open second Covid-19 testing lab at UB South Campus

Support this work for $1 a month
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras (copy)

In a visit to Buffalo on Sunday, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the system will open a second Covid-19 testing lab at the University at Buffalo.

 Robert Kirkham

The state university system will open a Covid-19 testing lab on the University at Buffalo's South Campus, giving the system a second such facility and nearly doubling its capacity to process tests, Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday in Buffalo. 

The UB testing lab, set to open in March, will enable the State University of New York to process about 350,000 Covid-19 tests per week, up from the current 200,000, and will allow the system to test students weekly instead of every other week, Malatras said in the Student Union on UB's North Campus. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The UB lab, like an existing one at the SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, will use a saliva test that officials say is highly accurate. Results will be available in 24 to 48 hours. 

SUNY officials said they hope to eventually make testing available to the wider community, as well.

The announcement comes as SUNY students are scheduled to resume in-person classes Monday. Officials expect fewer than 200,000 students to be on SUNY campuses across the state, compared to more than 400,000 before the pandemic hit.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News