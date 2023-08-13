A year and a half after a professor's controversial comments about pedophilia, SUNY Fredonia officials still want to keep him off campus, fearing the potential disruption his return could cause.

It's not just the vile emails and social media posts they have seen directed at philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar that worry them. Those, in fact, have waned since his February 2022 podcast comments about whether adult-child sex is always wrong, they say.

Instead, it's the potential unseen threat from some lone "pseudo warrior" quietly planning a violent attack on campus – triggered by Kershnar's return – now driving their opposition to allowing him back on campus, according to court filings in Kershnar's federal case against two university officials.

At a court hearing Friday, lawyers for Kershnar pressed a federal court judge for a preliminary injunction to bar the university from keeping him off campus and prohibiting contact with the campus community. They said the university has violated his First Amendment rights.

Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Metzger Kimura, representing the university, said the university's decision to bar him from campus was not made because of the content of his speech but in response to the aftermath of his podcast comments that kicked off a social-media firestorm and disrupted operations.

But U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo expressed concern about that rationale. With that as a guide, a university could take actions against any professor if enough people got together and raised a big enough fuss over anything the professor said – whether it was innocuous or not.

"I think your argument leads to frightening possibilities on college campuses," Vilardo said.

Vilardo reserved making a ruling. Kershnar declined to comment.

The university continues to pay Kershnar, who was paid $97,622 in 2022, according to the government transparency website SeeThroughNY. He has not taught a class since the February 2022 podcast. Fredonia will allow him to teach online classes, but he has not completed the online course setup requirements to do so, the state lawyers said Friday.

Threat assessment

In the months after Kershnar's comments sparked the viral outrage, Brent S. Isaacson, who until June 30 was the police chief at SUNY Fredonia, filed threat assessments with the university saying the "return of Kershnar to our campus would pose an unacceptable risk of violence."

His stance hasn't changed.

"I do not believe it possible to adequately protect the SUNY Fredonia campus in a situation where Kershnar is physically present on the campus or having authorized contacts with SUNY Fredonia students," Isaacson wrote in a July court filing.

In his October 2022 threat assessment, Isaacson cited widely circulated messages that advocated violence against Kershnar – but no direct threat to harm him.

"The lack of a direct threat toward a target is cold comfort and should not be understood to mean there is not a risk of violence," the then-police chief said in his assessment. "In fact, research shows that nearly all acts of targeted violence are not preceded by an explicit threat of violence directed to the target."

Most of the angry messages that followed the podcast were directed toward Kershnar, but those who wrote them knew he was an employee on campus, Isaacson told campus officials in a memo days after the podcast.

"Many viewed the campus as tolerant of or complicit in Kershnar spreading rationalizations for sexual crimes against children," he wrote. "Many laypersons, without training or experience in threat assessments, view explicit and articulated threats as the most credible and serious. In fact, they rarely are. We often say in threat assessments, 'hunters don’t howl, and howlers don’t hunt.' ”

Isaacson said he remained concerned about "the much larger audience who have remained silent. They have seen Kershnar’s videos, know that he works on this campus, and yet they have not commented. These circumstances have created a very large pool of people outside of our campus whose understanding is that an advocate of child sexual exploitation works here."

No direct threat at all

Attorney Adam B. Steinbaugh, a member of Kershnar's legal team, said Fredonia's "embrace of the heckler’s veto should be rejected as anathema to the free exchange of ideas in higher education."

The university first cited a “tidal wave of threats to him and the SUNY Fredonia community" to justify suspending him, Steinbaugh said in a court filing.

Now the university points to the absence of threats as a justification, Steinbaugh said.

The university privately concluded there had never been any “direct threat” at all, said Steinbaugh of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a national campus civil liberties organization that defends the rights of students and faculty across the country.

"It is unreasonable to permanently bar Kershnar from the classroom on the theory that the absence of threats makes violence likely," he said in a court filing.

Even in the face of public outcry, someone's unpopular speech should not be suppressed, giving First Amendment protections, he said at Friday's hearing.

"If anywhere, that is more important on a college campus," he said.

The podcast

Kershnar, a distinguished teaching professor, had taught philosophy courses at Fredonia since 1998. He sued in U.S. District Court in Buffalo asking the court to declare that Fredonia’s administrators violated his First Amendment rights. He wants Vilardo to prohibit the university from barring him from teaching, entering campus and communicating with members of the university community.

Named as defendants are two university administrators: Stephen Kolison Jr., the president, and David Starrett, the executive vice president and provost.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Boyd told Vilardo that the university is prepared to drop the no-contact order keeping Kershnar from contacting co-workers but still has reservations about him talking to students.

On Jan. 30, 2022, Kershnar appeared on the Brain in a Vat podcast, which is promoted as a “philosophy smorgasbord” during which the hosts interview experts about ethics, the theory of knowledge and other issues.

During the podcast, Kershnar said: “Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant. A very standard, very widely held view is that there’s something deeply wrong about this, and it’s wrong independent of being criminalized. It’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong.”

Two days later, a Twitter account shared a 28-second video clip from Kershnar’s Brain in a Vat appearance.

The tweet’s caption said the SUNY Fredonia professor questions the widely held societal belief that it’s deeply wrong for an adult man to want to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Within six minutes, the video clip was shared by a popular Twitter user, “Libs of TikTok,” which then had some 500,000 Twitter followers, according to the lawsuit.

“Libs of TikTok” then tagged Kolison’s Twitter account, tweeting: “Hi @DrKolison, it appears you have a problem at your university.”

About three hours after the first video was posted, SUNY Fredonia tweeted a message from Kolison:

“SUNY Fredonia is aware of a video posted online involving one of its professors. The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor’s views. The matter is being investigated.”

On Feb. 3, 2022, Isaacson ordered Kershnar not to come to the Fredonia campus and said that he was barred from campus until further notice.

In Kimura's court filing, she said Kolison sought to distance SUNY Fredonia from Kershnar's "lightning rod position" to protect the campus community in the wake of the storm created by Kershnar’s comments. She noted several high-profile acts of violence against those perceived as defending pedophilia.

"It was reasonable to attempt to distance Fredonia from these views," she said.