A SUNY Fredonia professor, barred from campus and teaching since his comments last year about whether adult-child sex is always wrong, wants to resume teaching at the public university.

Stephen Kershnar, who has taught philosophy courses at Fredonia since 1998, filed a lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court in Buffalo asking the court to declare that Fredonia’s administrators violated his First Amendment rights by removing him from the classroom after the comments he made on a podcast kicked off a social-media firestorm.

The lawsuit seeks to prohibit the college from barring Kershnar from teaching, entering campus and communicating with members of the university community.

Named as defendants are two university administrators: Stephen Kolison Jr., the president, and David Starrett, the executive vice president and provost.

For years the State University of New York showered Kershnar with accolades touting his academic skills and prolific work, and in 2014 selected him as one of only 19 professors in the university system to be named SUNY distinguished teaching professor, SUNY’s highest academic honor.

“But when Professor Kershnar’s comments on a philosophy podcast caused a passing storm on Twitter, Kolison leapt onto the online dogpile,” attorney Barry N. Covert, a member of Kershnar’s legal team, said in court papers. “He reflexively decided that Kershnar’s comments – off-campus, unrelated to his job duties and making arguments he had made for decades – outweighed decades of scholarship.

“Kolison immediately joined in denouncing Kershnar on Twitter, then summarily barred him from teaching, exiled him from campus, directed campus police to search his office, and prohibited him from communicating with the campus community,” according to the court filing.

For 16 months since the February 2022 podcast, Kolison and Starrett have continued Kershnar’s exile, according to the lawsuit, “citing unnamed safety concerns that the university cannot describe and refuses to identify. Meanwhile, SUNY Fredonia struggles to find an instructor to fill the classes that Kershnar mastered.”

Added Kershnar’s lawyers: “It is time to end SUNY Fredonia’s apparent imposition of a social media heckler’s veto, which is anathema to scholars’ ability to offer ideas unpopular with administrators, lawmakers and the public.”

When asked for comment, the university, through its Communications Office, provided this statement: “SUNY Fredonia, President Kolison and Provost Starrett firmly believe that protecting our campus community is an essential part of creating a safe environment in which academic freedom can truly flourish. We will vigorously defend ourselves against the false accusations in this lawsuit.”

Kershnar’s lawyers cited the role his pedagogical approach plays in the university’s sifting and winnowing of ideas.

His works cover a wide spectrum, including politics, ethics, religion, law and sports. It is said that he is known for promoting unpopular or previously ignored positions that often leads those who disagree with him to sharpen their own views when reacting to his reasoning.

What he said on podcast

On Jan. 30, 2022, Kershnar appeared on the Brain in a Vat podcast, which is promoted as a “philosophy smorgasbord” during which the hosts interview experts about ethics, the theory of knowledge and other issues.

Kershnar’s appearance was recorded while he was at home using his own computer on his own time.

During the podcast, Kershnar said: “Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant. A very standard, very widely held view is that there’s something deeply wrong about this, and it’s wrong independent of being criminalized. It’s not obvious to me that it is in fact wrong.”

Two days later, a Twitter account shared a 28-second video clip from Kershnar’s Brain in a Vat appearance.

The tweet’s caption said the SUNY Fredonia professor questions the widely held societal belief that it’s deeply wrong for an adult man to want to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Within six minutes, the video clip was shared by a popular Twitter user, “Libs of TikTok,” which then had some 500,000 Twitter followers, according to the lawsuit.

“Libs of TikTok” then tagged Kolison’s Twitter account, tweeting: “Hi @DrKolison, it appears you have a problem at your university.”

After “Libs of TikTok” shared it, the video clip garnered some 1.5 million views.

About three hours after the first video was posted, SUNY Fredonia tweeted a message from Kolison:

“SUNY Fredonia is aware of a video posted online involving one of its professors. The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor’s views. The matter is being investigated.”

Over the next 24 hours, according to the lawsuit, the video clips generated negative media coverage for SUNY Fredonia, with articles and broadcasts from Fox News, online conservative media outlets and local TV news stations. In a prime-time broadcast on Feb. 2, 2022, a Fox News host denounced Kershnar as part of a “new movement forming ... to normalize one of the most depraved and sickening acts a human can commit: pedophilia. It starts, as most bad ideas do, in the minds of university professors.”

In a phone call the next day, SUNY Fredonia’s Chief of University Police Brent Isaacson ordered Kershnar not to come to the SUNY Fredonia campus, and said that he was barred from campus until further notice. Isaacson told Kershnar that he had concerns about security but declined to discuss them or offer any specific information about threats to Kershnar or his students, according to the lawsuit.

That same day, Isaacson, a SUNY Fredonia police lieutenant and several information technology staff members searched Kershnar’s office and campus police seized Kershnar’s desktop computer, according to the lawsuit.

Fredonia’s human resources director sent Kershnar a letter stating that until further notice, Kershnar was “to perform an alternate work assignment from an alternate location” and not to be on college property or have contact with the campus community without her permission.

Also, SUNY Fredonia tweeted a second message from Kolison saying the college would continue to investigate the situation and that in the meantime, the professor was being assigned to duties that do not include his physical presence on campus and would not have contact with students while the investigation is ongoing.

“When President Kolison separated Kershnar from the campus community, he had no basis to believe that Kershnar was a danger to any member of the campus community,” according to the lawsuit.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Expression (FIRE) sent Kolison a letter Feb. 3 calling Kershnar’s statements protected by the First Amendment and SUNY Fredonia’s commitment to academic freedom. The Academic Freedom Alliance, a coalition of faculty members from across the ideological spectrum committed to upholding academic freedom, also sent a letter to Kolison, saying the university’s responsibility is to “shelter” its faculty from harassment “and not add to it.”

The next day, some 158 university professors from around the world and across disciplines sent Kolison a letter saying scholarly enterprise broadly requires the “freedom to ask uncomfortable questions and explore unpopular arguments,” and that if Kershnar’s “ideas are wrong, then we all benefit from seeing those errors exposed through intellectual engagement.”

Sixteen months later, Kershnar remains barred from the classroom and banned from campus, according to the lawsuit.

On April 3 of this year, Kershnar’s department chair informed faculty that the administration has decided Kershnar won’t teach any courses in the fall 2023 semester.

Instead of teaching, Kershnar was instructed to conduct off-campus research consisting of a review of the philosophy curricula at each of SUNY’s 64 regional campuses and 12 other public universities, purportedly to consider what courses should be offered at SUNY Fredonia, according to the lawsuit.

SUNY Fredonia has never served Kershnar with a notice of discipline but has effectively terminated him, according to the lawsuit.