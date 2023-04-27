SUNY Erie Community College has formed a search committee that will begin meeting next week to start the search for the college’s next president, ECC’s board of trustees said Thursday.

Unlike its last presidential search committee, which had about 40 members, board Chair Jeffrey Stone said SUNY advised the board to convene a smaller committee in order to operate more efficiently.

ECC released a list of 18 members or their designees who will determine a replacement for David Balkin, who resigned in December after only 10 months as president. The current acting president, ECC Provost Adiam Tsegai, was a finalist in the last search and is considered a candidate for the job.

The committee will include five ECC trustees: Stone, Vice Chair Melody Baker, Secretary Carrie Phillips, past chair Len Lenihan and student trustee Marcell Soares Pinheiro, as well as ECC special adviser and two-time past interim President Bill Reuter. Erie County Chief of Staff Benjamin Swanekamp will represent the county on the committee.

Other members include Trina Burress, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County; David O’Rourke, district superintendent and CEO of Erie-2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES; Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District; and Casimiro Rodriguez, founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY.

ECC faculty union President Andy Sako and ECC College Senate Chair Colleen Quinn will represent their membership along with administrative union President Patti Losito, Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin and Legislature Minority Leader John Mills or their designees, Stone said.

Executive search firm ABG, the same firm ECC used in its last presidential search, has offered to help conduct the new search for free. SUNY Senior Vice Chancellor Johanna Duncan-Poitier and her team will advise the committee throughout the search.

Stone said Thursday the board of trustees has spent a couple of months consulting with SUNY on the parameters and the goals of the search. He said the committee has two charges, “one, to identify the proper leader for SUNY Erie going forward, and two, to empower that leader.”

The committee will hold its first meeting Monday and hopes to recommend its choice to SUNY by the fall semester, Stone said.

The previous search that ended with Balkin being selected took more than a year because its two finalists accepted other jobs, so the process had to be extended.

Balkin served as ECC's 12th president in one of its toughest years, coming out of a pandemic that harmed already declining enrollment and having to stave off a $9 million deficit with layoffs and retirement incentives that cut 210 employees.

The college is now looking at a fund balance of more than $20 million, including $5 million in unrestricted fund balance, which is still below the board's goal of having three months of operating costs on hand at all times.