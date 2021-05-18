Suburban school budgets pass as turnout lags

“I like to give my opinion. If they’re extracting taxes from me, I want them to know what I think," Leon Carlak of Lockport said at the Lockport Board of Education office.

“Regardless of the fact that there’s uncontested candidates, there’s still the capital improvements and the budget," Tammy Dodge of Lockport said. "It’s important to support the district whatever way you can.”

"Not having a budget leads to a whole host of problems," said Jerry Schaffer of Orchard Park. He voted yes on the budget before he and his wife, Elizabeth, picked up chicken barbecue dinners.

“I’m an educator, so it’s important for people to come out and express that they’re fine with the budget or if they’re not fine with the budget," Beatrice Mattina of Pendleton said at Starpoint High School.

"One of my friends is running for school board," Mattina said. "She asked, ‘Could you please go vote? I don’t want to be the one with the lowest amount of votes.’ "

Some voters were glad to see in-person balloting return – while others wished for mail-in ballots to continue to be an option.