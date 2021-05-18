Suburban school budgets pass as turnout lags

It was no surprise that fewer voters took part in Tuesday's suburban school board elections than in 2020.
But in many cases, turnout was also down from the pre-pandemic elections in 2019.
Results are coming in for school board elections across the region, where residents voted Tuesday on school budget proposals and school board candidates.
The outcome, however, was typical for recent years, as early results Tuesday night showed budgets approved.
In Erie County, budgets were approved in districts as large as Amherst, Clarence and Orchard Park, and as small as Akron, Holland and Gowanda.
Other budgets approved in early returns were in Cheektowaga, Cleveland Hill, East Aurora, Eden, Frontier, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda, Lake Shore, Lancaster, Sloan, Sweet Home and Tonawanda.
In Niagara County, voters said yes in the Lewiston-Porter, Newfane, North Tonawanda, Royalton-Hartland, Starpoint and Wilson districts.
The state abandoned last year's pandemic-driven procedure of mailing absentee ballots to all households for the school elections while not conducting any in-person voting.
Although it was a sunny day, and some districts resumed the practice of offering events like chicken barbecues at the polling sites, the record 2020 vote totals were not approached.
In fact, turnout lagged 2019 in many districts.
In Erie and Niagara counties – where voting was held in every district except the Buffalo Public Schools – 141,747 votes were cast in June 2020, all by mail. That was an increase of more than 110,000 from 2019. It took several days last year for all of the mail-in votes to be counted.
In most places, there was little competition or controversy to drive turnout Tuesday.
Only 17 of 38 districts in Erie and Niagara counties had contests for school board seats, while no district offered a budget exceeding its state-mandated tax cap. An extra $3 billion in state aid helped districts keep taxes down.
Support Local Journalism
The average spending increase in the proposed school budgets in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, and the average proposed tax levy increase is 1.91%.
Niagara Falls, Lackawanna and Eden proposed no tax levy increase, while four other districts proposed increases of less than 1%.
Nevertheless, the tax impact brought voters to the polls Tuesday.
"We're paying the bills," Linda Rankin said after voting at West Seneca East High School. "It's important to vote responsibly."
West Seneca school board candidate Elizabeth Gates said voters told her they were concerned with taxes, and getting children back to school full-time.
“I like to give my opinion. If they’re extracting taxes from me, I want them to know what I think," Leon Carlak of Lockport said at the Lockport Board of Education office.
“Regardless of the fact that there’s uncontested candidates, there’s still the capital improvements and the budget," Tammy Dodge of Lockport said. "It’s important to support the district whatever way you can.”
"Not having a budget leads to a whole host of problems," said Jerry Schaffer of Orchard Park. He voted yes on the budget before he and his wife, Elizabeth, picked up chicken barbecue dinners.
“I’m an educator, so it’s important for people to come out and express that they’re fine with the budget or if they’re not fine with the budget," Beatrice Mattina of Pendleton said at Starpoint High School.
"One of my friends is running for school board," Mattina said. "She asked, ‘Could you please go vote? I don’t want to be the one with the lowest amount of votes.’ "
Some voters were glad to see in-person balloting return – while others wished for mail-in ballots to continue to be an option.
“It’s certainly more convenient to have the ballot mailed home, especially for the people who can’t get out," said Loretta DiCarlo of the City of Lockport. "It’s still not completely safe for everyone."