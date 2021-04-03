Suburban parents are going to courtrooms to get their kids back in classrooms

Parents in four suburban Erie County school districts have decided the best path to the classroom is through the courtroom.

With about three months left in the school year, they have filed legal actions against the Williamsville, Orchard Park, Clarence and Grand Island school districts to get their children full-time, in-person learning. The lawsuits come even as local superintendents are waiting and hoping for new guidance from New York State that would allow more kids in school at one time.

"There’s got to be a way to provide instruction to students every day," said attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who represents seven parents in the Williamsville district and one parent in Orchard Park.

The legal petitions are on behalf of the parents named in the filings, as well as "all others similarly situated," according to court papers.

"We don’t want to get into a situation where every single parent who wants to have their kid go back to school full-time has to bring their own individualized lawsuit," said Aldinger of the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm.

The Orchard Park parent represented by Aldinger is Robert Dinero, the owner of Athletes Unleashed, who previously challenged state Covid restrictions on his gym.