Students to start returning to McKinley High School on Tuesday
McKinley High School shooting

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting/stabbing incident at McKinley High School, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Students will slowly return to in-person learning at McKinley High School starting Tuesday, according to a reset plan released today.

All students will have remote learning Monday. On Tuesday, seniors will return for a single day, while all other grades learn remotely. 

Wednesday, juniors will return for the day, while seniors, sophomores and freshman learn from home.

Sophomores go to school Thursday, with the rest of the student body remaining in remote learning.

Freshmen will get the chance to return for one day on Friday, as all other students learn remotely.

Students have been learning from home since a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a security guard was shot after school Feb. 9. Two 17-year-olds have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault.

Staff will be provided professional development Monday.

The district said McKinley stakeholders will evaluate the data on Friday and "determine the operability and make necessary adjustments" to the proposed calendar for March 7 to March 11.

The proposed schedule for the week of March 7 follows a similar plan, again starting with seniors in the school building for one day. On March 11, all students would return for in-person learning. 

