Students remember indigenous children victimized in residential schools

Anthony Buono's fifth graders in Akron Elementary School sat up Thursday after one of the district's Native American counselors told them her grandmother went to a residential school.

It was like the one they had just learned about in "The Orange Shirt Story," the true story by Phyllis Webstad of her time as an indigenous girl in Canada who proudly wore her new orange shirt when she went to a residential school in British Columbia in 1972.

The religious sisters at the school took her shirt and cut her hair, as they did with all of the indigenous children, alienating them from their language, culture and families. Webstad's story and her orange shirt have become a symbol for all that was taken from the children at the schools in the United States and Canada, including thousands of lives.

Akron and other area school districts with sizeable Native American populations encouraged students and staff to wear orange shirts Thursday, a day that has become known as "Every Child Matters Day."

Lake Shore Central asked students and staff to wear orange for the first time this year. Teachers had orange ribbons on their classroom doors, and the district held a moment of silence.