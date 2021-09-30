Students remember indigenous children victimized in residential schools

Anthony Buono's fifth graders in Akron Elementary School sat up Thursday after one of the district's Native American counselors told them her grandmother went to a residential school.
It was like the one they had just learned about in "The Orange Shirt Story," the true story by Phyllis Webstad of her time as an indigenous girl in Canada who proudly wore her new orange shirt when she went to a residential school in British Columbia in 1972.
The religious sisters at the school took her shirt and cut her hair, as they did with all of the indigenous children, alienating them from their language, culture and families. Webstad's story and her orange shirt have become a symbol for all that was taken from the children at the schools in the United States and Canada, including thousands of lives.
Akron and other area school districts with sizeable Native American populations encouraged students and staff to wear orange shirts Thursday, a day that has become known as "Every Child Matters Day."
Lake Shore Central asked students and staff to wear orange for the first time this year. Teachers had orange ribbons on their classroom doors, and the district held a moment of silence.
"Some students are only one to three generations removed from this," said Stacey Purpera, Native American support teacher. "We really have kids who have been affected by it."
The initiative, which started in Canada six years ago, is to remember those who were forced to attend Indian residential schools, and those children who never made it home. Sept. 30 is now known as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, after revelations about the graves of thousands of students near former schools.
In Akron, Every Child Matters Day was incorporated into this week's Homecoming Week activities. Native American high school students read books to elementary children. Students, teachers and staff wore orange shirts, and everyone was given an orange bracelet to wear.
Counselor and liaison Antoinette Abrams, a Seneca from the Turtle Clan, told the children that she used to hug her grandmother and tell her she loved her, but her grandmother would never hug her back.
"She would never tell me she loved me," Abrams said.
Her mother told her that was because her grandmother had a hard life and spent time in a residential school.
The observance is one of the initiatives the district is taking, Superintendent Patrick McCabe said.
"The district has made it a goal, a priority, to deepen our knowledge, understanding and capacity to support our Native American students," he said.
Senior Ella Hill, a member of the Seneca Turtle Clan, said reading to elementary students is a way of honoring, remembering and teaching people.
"I think it's really cool to see that everybody else is a part of it, that they do support us, because doing it is supporting us," Ella said. "If I were to go to a different school with less people like me I think it would definitely be hard."
"It's been a long time coming. My grandmother went to a boarding school," Native American counselor Jodi Patterson said. "And I think just knowing there are people who are willing to support us is a big piece in the puzzle for me."