Student names, vendor bank account info exposed in BPS cyber attack

Social Security numbers, though, were not exposed, according to the letter.

Teachers also received letters last week alerting them to the breach of information.

And the Buffalo Public Schools notified vendors in a letter May 11 that bank account information for wire transfers was among the information exposed in the cyber attack, along with federal tax identification numbers, email addresses and contact information.

In March, after the district was hit by ransomware, classes were canceled for a few days until the district could restore the functionality of key systems, equipment and applications that had been targeted.

A few days later, Superintendent Kriner Cash sent a letter to district employees saying that “at this point, our lead investigative consultant and the FBI have not determined that there has been an exposure of personally identifiable information.”

In mid-March, the district hired GreyCastle, a cybersecurity firm, for $40,000 to work with law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack.

On Sunday, Cala declined to say whether the district ever received a ransom demand. She also declined to say whether the district had recovered any of the information that had been targeted.